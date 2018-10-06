Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya

Alwaght- Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists have attacked Syrian towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, where Shiite people have been besieged since 2015.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists were "heavily shelling" the towns, both in northwestern Idlib Province, and had broken into them late Saturday.

"This is the fiercest attack in around three years," the UK-based monitoring group's head Rami Abdel Rahman told Agence France-Presse.

The fighting, which was continuing Sunday, had killed six pro-Damascus fighters and at least three Takfiri elements, he added.

Around 10,000 people are estimated to live in Kefraya and Foua, which have been encircled by terrorists since March 2015.

Last year, the Syrian government and militants reached a deal, known as the "Four Towns Agreement," that allowed the evacuation of residents of the two towns.

In return, people in two militant-held towns near Damascus, Madaya and Zabadani, were given safe passage to evacuate to territories under the control of terrorists or the Syrian government.