  Sunday 10 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’ US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "dishonest and weak".

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown Saudi Arabia has arrested two more female activists as the West-backed kingdom presses ahead with its clampdown on dissent.

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa’s Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out .

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’ The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russia Not Planning Troops Withdrawal from Syria: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN Blames Saudi Arabia for Torturing, Mistreating Suspects under Anti-Terror Laws UN’s special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani

Sunday 10 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani

Alwaght- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Chinese port city of Qingdao on Saturday.

The Iranian president commended Moscow's leading role in the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including Russia.

"Based on the reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has fulfilled its commitments under the JCPOA," Rouhani said.

"After the US unilateral and illegal exit, Moscow has an important role in the reinforcement of the JCPOA and fulfillment of the opposite sides' commitments," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Monday reaffirmed the agency's accesses to all the required nuclear sites in Iran, and called on Tehran to ensure "timely and proactive cooperation" with inspections under the nuclear agreement.

"As stated in my latest report to the Board [of Governors], the agency has conducted complementary accesses under the Additional Protocol to all the sites and locations in Iran which we needed to visit," Amano said in his introductory statement to the first meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors since the US pullout from the nuclear accord.

In a speech to a quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors in Vienna in March, Amano once again confirmed Iran's compliance with the nuclear agreement, warning that any collapse of the deal would be a "great loss."

"As of today, I can state that Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments … If the JCPOA were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism," he said.

Iran, Russia to continue anti-terror fight: Rouhani

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said Iran and Russia should continue multilateral cooperation in the fields of security and regional issues.

"Cooperation between Iran and Russia in the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups in the region has been effective and fruitful and such cooperation will be continued," the Iranian president said.

Putin stands up for JCPOA

The Russian president, for his part, criticized the US unilateral and illegal move to pull out of the nuclear agreement.

He said Russia would continue to hold talks with the other sides to support the nuclear accord.

Putin also stressed the importance of Tehran-Moscow consultations to promote regional stability and said the two sides would continue cooperation on regional issues, particularly the settlement of the crisis in Syria.

He further threw Russia's weight behind Iran's full membership in the SCO.

Iran is currently an observer member of the SCO, though it has long sought full membership.

The SCO was formed in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to curb extremism in the region and enhance border security.

The intergovernmental organization seeks to strengthen mutual trust and good neighborly ties between the member countries, contribute to regional stability and facilitate cooperation in different sectors, including political, trade, economic and energy issues.

 

 

Russia Iran Deal Rouhani Putin

