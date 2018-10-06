Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’ US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "dishonest and weak".

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown Saudi Arabia has arrested two more female activists as the West-backed kingdom presses ahead with its clampdown on dissent.

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa’s Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out .

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’ The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russia Not Planning Troops Withdrawal from Syria: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN Blames Saudi Arabia for Torturing, Mistreating Suspects under Anti-Terror Laws UN’s special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists

Sunday 10 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists

Alwaght- An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

The Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (Birn) highlighted the dangers of the “diversion” of arms and ammunition legally supplied to Saudi Arabia but then passed on to third-party “proxy fighters” including terror groups, and said the practice was fuelling conflicts, The Guardian reported.

The warning comes at a time when the UK is attempting to expand the multibillion pound arms trade with the Persian Gulf kingdom, which leading a three-year aggression  against neighboring Yemen.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle told the Observer “At best the UK government is turning a blind eye to arms exports to Islamist groups in Syria; at worst it is complicit in these transfers. Despite the government’s boiler-plate comments that it is robust, something is very badly wrong with Britain’s arms control regime.”

The allegation relates to applications for standard individual trade control licenses submitted to the Department for International Trade (DIT) in 2014 by two unnamed UK arms brokers. The applications sought government approval for the brokers to act as intermediaries in an arms deal involving 30m rounds of ammunition – including 13,492,927 AK-47 bullets and 3,063,276 rounds of sniper ammunition – to be supplied by arms manufacturers in Bosnia to the Saudi government, which was listed as the “end user”.

According to the report, suspicions surrounding the consignment arose as a result of establishing that the Saudi army does not use AK-47 assault rifles, and therefore the 13m bullets that formed part of the consignment were likely to be diverted to proxy fighters engaged in the Yemen conflict.

At the same time, the Bosnian government received an arms export license application for the same consignment, which it began processing.

The DIT, which normally processes applications within 20 days, considered the applications under the EU and national arms export licensing criteria, which allows for applications to be rejected if they relate to the supply of armaments to countries under embargos or sanctions or where it is believed that the “end user” will divert the weapons to terrorists or criminals in countries such as Yemen or South Sudan.

In this case the UK government took 14 months to investigate before deciding to reject the applications, citing the reason for refusal as “a determination that the stated end user was not the intended recipient” and that there was “an unacceptable risk that the items would be diverted within the buyer country or re-exported under undesirable conditions”.

The Bosnian government was not told of the DIT’s suspicions and approved the export license, allowing the ammunition to reach Saudi Arabia in two parts in November 2015 and January 2016.

Freedom of information requests submitted to DIT by Birn questioned why the UK government failed to notify the Bosnian government of its suspicions and refusal of the brokering licenses. The FoI response stated: “Bosnia-Herzegovina is not party to the European Union mechanism of denial notifications. Consequently, there is no established mechanism through which the Export Control Organization could have informed the Bosnian authorities.”

While this statement is true in part, such mechanisms do exist under the arms trade treaty, which came into force in 2014, to which both the UK and Bosnia are signatories. The treaty obliges member states to monitor arms exports and ensure that weapons do not cross existing arms embargos or end up being used for human rights abuses including terrorism, the purpose being to limit the flow of weapons that fuel conflicts in places such as Syria, Yemen and South Sudan.

Bosnian officials have since confirmed that the UK failed to disclose its concerns and refusal, which they indicated would have caused them to refuse the export license and prevented the diversion.

Since the launch of Saudi aggression on Yemen in 27 March 2015, the UK has completed more than £3.3bn in arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The FoI response confirmed that this was the only refusal of a brokers’ license by the UK government in the last 10 years relating to arms destined for the Saudi regime.

Russell-Moyle strongly criticized the government during an arms export controls committee meeting last week, suggesting the DIT could have phoned Bosnian officials. “Was it not that simple?” he asked.

The international trade minister Graham Stuart said: “I know we did not contact the Bosnians … and the goods were shipped before we turned down the license applications.”

Russell-Moyle asked why, having previously been warned by US and EU authorities that the 30m rounds of ammunition were likely to be diverted, the department had “miss[ed] the chance to stop the ammunition from getting into the hands of Isis and other Islamist groups”.

Russell-Moyle quoted two further failures, in 2013 and 2014, reported by Birn, in which licenses were approved in for armaments that were subject to diversion despite the government being warned in advance.

 

UK Arms Sale Saudi Arabia Terrorists

