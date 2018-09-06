Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 9 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa’s Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out .

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’ The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russia Not Planning Troops Withdrawal from Syria: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN Blames Saudi Arabia for Torturing, Mistreating Suspects under Anti-Terror Laws UN’s special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

EU Want US to Exempt European Firms from Iran Sanctions The EU is urging the Trump administration to exempt European companies from sanctions on Iran

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy Iran’s ambassador to IAEA says the country will restart its nuclear activities if the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fails.

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists Over a hundred members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group captured during the liberation of Mosul have been moved to Baghdad to face execution.

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN

Saturday 9 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN
Alwaght- Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa's Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

The top UN aid chiefs for the countries straddling the lake -- Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon -- told reporters in Geneva that funding was desperately needed.

Nearly a decade after the insurgency by Boko Haram extremists plunged first Nigeria and later its neighbors into chaos, the security and humanitarian crises in the region remain "severe," said Bintou Djibo, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Niger.

Some five million people are acutely food insecure, while around half of the children under the age of five in the region -- 490,000 in total -- are suffering from acute, severe malnutrition, according to UN numbers.

"Without treatment, they risk death," Djibo said.

At the same time, some 2.4 million people have been displaced by conflict and food insecurity, with millions facing the risk of killings, kidnappings, rape and other abuses.

In Nigeria, where at least 20,000 people have been killed since the Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009, "we are dealing with a major protection crisis," said Edward Kallon, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the country.

Despite military successes scored against extremists, he warned that Boko Haram "is still a potent force."

More than 1,000 children in northeastern Nigeria have been abducted by armed groups since 2013, and in the past year many have been forced to carry out attacks with explosives strapped to their bodies.

Kallon said 160 women and children had been used as "human bombs" since January 2017.

At the same time, he said the extremists still control enclaves, with about 930,000 people inside that "are not accessible to international aid workers."

He estimated that up to 200,000 people had left such enclaves, saying many were "extremely malnourished."

Overall, Kallon said, 1.6 million people are internally displaced inside Nigeria while nearly one million people are acutely malnourished.

The UN is seeking $1.5 billion (1.27 billion euros) to fund humanitarian aid operations in the region around Lake Chad this year, but so far it has received only a third of that amount.

"Low funding means cutting of food rations, lack of basic social services, health, education, sanitation facilities," Kallon said.

Lacking aid can also force vulnerable people into "negative coping mechanisms" like selling sex or joining insurgents, he warned.

"Youths are the most at risk, and they are also ... the ones Boko Haram is out there to create alternative livelihoods for," he said.

 

Lake Chad Children Malnutrition UN

