China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions

Alwaght- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

Chunying told IRNA that Chin and Iran has always maintained their economic and trade ties, and will continue such relations based on international rules and regulations. She said global powers must be the role models and pioneers of respecting international agreements.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran suspended under the nuclear accord and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Beijing, she said, has been clear about its position on the nuclear agreement, and believes that following international agreements is among the key principles international laws.

The spokeswoman added that China will “seriously” continue its cooperation with the European Union to safeguard the Iran nuclear deal with “power and authority”.

She made the remarks as the Iranian president traveled to China to participate at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).