Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 9 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

News

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War Will Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out .

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams Amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’ The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Quds Day Rallies in 900 Iranian Cities, Towns Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russia Not Planning Troops Withdrawal from Syria: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN Blames Saudi Arabia for Torturing, Mistreating Suspects under Anti-Terror Laws UN’s special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

EU Want US to Exempt European Firms from Iran Sanctions The EU is urging the Trump administration to exempt European companies from sanctions on Iran

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy Iran’s ambassador to IAEA says the country will restart its nuclear activities if the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fails.

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists Over a hundred members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group captured during the liberation of Mosul have been moved to Baghdad to face execution.

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM The illegitimate US-led international coalition has been targeting Syrian civilians for their refusal to join US-allied separatist militias,

Netanyahu Met by Protesters Calling Him War Criminal in Paris - Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

German MPs Demand Expulsion of US Envoy Over Interfering Remarks German Members of Parliament are demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador after he said that he wanted to "empower" conservatives throughout Europe.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams Amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’

Great War Will Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Nasrallah

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

Quds Day Rallies in 900 Iranian Cities, Towns

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa

Israel’s Golden Days over after Defeat of Terrorists: Senior Iranian Official

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions

Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Saudi Arabia Using US-Manufactured Cluster Bombs against Yemenis

Saudi Crown Prince Whereabouts Unknown Amid Speculation

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Imam Killed in Terrorist Attack on Mosque in South Africa

25 killed as Israeli Snipers Target Palestinians along Gaza Border

Iran President Calls for Global Boycott of Israeli Apartheid Regime

Syria Intercepted Half of Over 70 Missiles Fired by Israeli Forces: Russia

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

Friday 8 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Related Content

Israeli Regime Increases Incursions on Al Aqsa as Global Quds Day Rallies Start

Muslim Leaders Warn over Destruction of Al Aqsa

Israeli Regime Denies Thousands of Palestinians Entry for Al Aqsa Friday Prayers

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) on the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan which coincides with the International Quds Day.

Israeli regime authorities imposed since early morning tight restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to the occupied city, allowing only women and men above 40 years of age to reach the holy shrine.

Palestinian youths in the West Bank were forced to cross Israel’s apartheid wall to pray at al-Aqsa, challenging teargas bombs and rubber bullets fired by Israeli forces.

Over 280,000 people managed to attend the Friday prayers amid very tight military restrictions at Israeli checkpoints erected surrounding the occupied city.

During the Friday prayers sermon, al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Mohamed Salim hailed all those who succeeded in intensifying their presence in the holy shrine during Ramadan despite Israeli restrictions.

Meanwhile, Israeli regime forces have killed four Palestinians and injured more than 600 others who took part in protests marking the International Quds Day along the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied territories.

Masses of Palestinians gathered at the eastern border of Gaza on Friday to take part in the protest dubbed “One-Million March for al-Quds” to mark the annual event, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

It is the 11th Friday in a row where thousands of Palestinians protest at the border fence since the “Great March of Return” began in Gaza Strip on March 30.

Palestinians sources reported that Israeli troops fired tear gas and live bullets at the Palestinian protesters, who in turn lit tires on fire in an attempt to block the view of Israeli snipers.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman of Gaza Health Ministry, reported that four people, including a child, were killed during the protests on Friday.

The victims were identified as Nabil Abu Derabi, 26, Ziad al-Barim, the 15-year-old Haitham al-Jamal and Yusuf al-Fasih, 29.

Since late March, over 125Palestinian protesters have been killed and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces, mainly sharpshooters. The Israeli military has come under intense international criticism for permitting its forces to open fire on unarmed protesters in Gaza.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Al Aqsa Quds Day Israeli Regime Palestine Gaza

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus
Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Tank Shelling on Northern Gaza
ISIS-Run Schools in Damascus Suburbs Liberated by Syrian Army
Thousands Rally Against Macron’s Planned Mass Lay-Offs
Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Over 250,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions
Palestine: Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza Strip
Israeli Regime to Demolish Palestinian Village in Occupied West Bank to Build More Illegal settlements
Syrian Army Repels ISIL`s Hopeless Offensive in Deir Ezzur