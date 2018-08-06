280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

Alwaght-Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) on the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan which coincides with the International Quds Day.

Israeli regime authorities imposed since early morning tight restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to the occupied city, allowing only women and men above 40 years of age to reach the holy shrine.

Palestinian youths in the West Bank were forced to cross Israel’s apartheid wall to pray at al-Aqsa, challenging teargas bombs and rubber bullets fired by Israeli forces.

Over 280,000 people managed to attend the Friday prayers amid very tight military restrictions at Israeli checkpoints erected surrounding the occupied city.

During the Friday prayers sermon, al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Mohamed Salim hailed all those who succeeded in intensifying their presence in the holy shrine during Ramadan despite Israeli restrictions.

Meanwhile, Israeli regime forces have killed four Palestinians and injured more than 600 others who took part in protests marking the International Quds Day along the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied territories.

Masses of Palestinians gathered at the eastern border of Gaza on Friday to take part in the protest dubbed “One-Million March for al-Quds” to mark the annual event, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

It is the 11th Friday in a row where thousands of Palestinians protest at the border fence since the “Great March of Return” began in Gaza Strip on March 30.

Palestinians sources reported that Israeli troops fired tear gas and live bullets at the Palestinian protesters, who in turn lit tires on fire in an attempt to block the view of Israeli snipers.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman of Gaza Health Ministry, reported that four people, including a child, were killed during the protests on Friday.

The victims were identified as Nabil Abu Derabi, 26, Ziad al-Barim, the 15-year-old Haitham al-Jamal and Yusuf al-Fasih, 29.

Since late March, over 125Palestinian protesters have been killed and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces, mainly sharpshooters. The Israeli military has come under intense international criticism for permitting its forces to open fire on unarmed protesters in Gaza.