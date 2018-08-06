Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader

Alwaght- Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah has called on Israelis to return back to their homelands, adding that if they insist on occupying Palestine, a great war will erupt and liberate all the occupied Palestinian territories.

Delivering a televised speech during the ceremony held by Hezbollah in the Lebanese southern town of Maroun al-Ras on the occasion on International Quds l Day, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah clearly believes that Palestine will be completely liberated and that al-Quds (Jerusalem) holy sites will revert to locals. “We all will pray in Al-Quds on the Day of the Great War.”

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by referring to the religious aspects of Imam Khomeini’s announcement of Al-Quds International Day to be marked on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan every year, stressing that the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran wanted the Palestinian cause to remain alive in the conscience of the Umma.

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance described the presence of Palestinian population in various districts of Jerusalem al-Quds, and their participation in Muslim religious rituals across the occupied city as the best polices to thwart the Israeli regime’s attempts to change its demographics.

World rejected Trump's decision on al-Quds

Nasrallah stated that many countries have rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American diplomat mission in the occupied territories to al-Quds, and that his much touted “deal of the century” aims to terminate the Palestinian cause.

The Hezbollah leader added that Israeli officials have been seeking to change the demographic make-up of Jerusalem al-Quds ever since the Tel Aviv regime was created in 1967.

The Hezbollah chief noted that the Lebanese people marked this year’s Quds Day in the southern village of Maroun al-Ras as it lies on the border with occupied Palestinian lands.

“The occupying regime (of Israel) has failed to change al-Quds demography despite considerable efforts over the past years. Palestinians are resolved to stay in their homes, and they need the full support of Arab and Muslims achieve such a goal,” he pointed out.

Saudi, UAE regimes distort Holy Quran

Nasrallah also criticized Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their efforts to persuade other Muslim countries that Israelis reserve a right a Palestine.

“They falsify and distort the meanings of holy Quran verses in a bid to protect their regimes through obeying US orders, recognizing the Zionist regime (of Israel) and eradicating the Palestinian cause,” he commented.

The Hezbollah secretary general went on to say that some treacherous Arab businessmen are buying Palestinian homes in Jerusalem al-Quds, and then selling them to extremist settlers.

Nasrallah also made it clear the new generation of the Palestinian nation has no fear of Israeli bullets at all, and is pressing ahead with anti-occupation protest rallies.

He further highlighted that these year’s Quds Day demonstrations were staged worldwide; and that Yemenis – irrespective of potential Saudi airstrikes and crippling Saudi-led naval and aerial blockade – took part in a massive rally to express their unwavering support for Palestine and its nation.

Saudi, Arab regimes preventing anti-Israeli protests

The Hezbollah chief then criticized Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah over his support for Israel’s missile attack on occupied Golan Heights.

“Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries tend to arrest all those who advocate the Palestinian cause and call for anti-Israel demonstrations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has supported Palestine since the victory of the Islamic Revolution back in 1979. It has paid a heavy price for such a stance. All those countries that hold hostilities against Iran should consider themselves as Israel’s allies. All those expecting the fall of Iran’s Islamic establishment should also well know that they are under delusion,” Nasrallah pointed out.

He then described Syria as the main pivot of the anti-Israel resistance front, emphasizing that the Israeli regime must now come to terms with the fact that its plots to end the resistance front there have resulted in abject failure.