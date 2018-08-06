Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out .

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’ The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russia Not Planning Troops Withdrawal from Syria: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN Blames Saudi Arabia for Torturing, Mistreating Suspects under Anti-Terror Laws UN’s special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

EU Want US to Exempt European Firms from Iran Sanctions The EU is urging the Trump administration to exempt European companies from sanctions on Iran

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy Iran’s ambassador to IAEA says the country will restart its nuclear activities if the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fails.

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists Over a hundred members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group captured during the liberation of Mosul have been moved to Baghdad to face execution.

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM The illegitimate US-led international coalition has been targeting Syrian civilians for their refusal to join US-allied separatist militias,

Netanyahu Met by Protesters Calling Him War Criminal in Paris - Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

German MPs Demand Expulsion of US Envoy Over Interfering Remarks German Members of Parliament are demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador after he said that he wanted to "empower" conservatives throughout Europe.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Alwaght- Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah has called on Israelis to return back to their homelands, adding that if they insist on occupying Palestine, a great war will erupt and liberate all the occupied Palestinian territories.

Delivering a televised speech during the ceremony held by Hezbollah in the Lebanese southern town of Maroun al-Ras on the occasion on International Quds l Day, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah clearly believes that Palestine will be completely liberated and that al-Quds (Jerusalem) holy sites will revert to locals. “We all will pray in Al-Quds on the Day of the Great War.”

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by referring to the religious aspects of Imam Khomeini’s announcement of Al-Quds International Day to be marked on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan every year, stressing that the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran wanted the Palestinian cause to remain alive in the conscience of the Umma.

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance described the presence of Palestinian population in various districts of Jerusalem al-Quds, and their participation in Muslim religious rituals across the occupied city as the best polices to thwart the Israeli regime’s attempts to change its demographics.

World rejected Trump's decision on al-Quds

Nasrallah stated that many countries have rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American diplomat mission in the occupied territories to al-Quds, and that his much touted “deal of the century” aims to terminate the Palestinian cause.

The Hezbollah leader added that Israeli officials have been seeking to change the demographic make-up of Jerusalem al-Quds ever since the Tel Aviv regime was created in 1967.

The Hezbollah chief noted that the Lebanese people marked this year’s Quds Day in the southern village of Maroun al-Ras as it lies on the border with occupied Palestinian lands.

The occupying regime (of Israel) has failed to change al-Quds demography despite considerable efforts over the past years. Palestinians are resolved to stay in their homes, and they need the full support of Arab and Muslims achieve such a goal,” he pointed out.

Saudi, UAE regimes distort Holy Quran

Nasrallah also criticized Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their efforts to persuade other Muslim countries that Israelis reserve a right a Palestine.

They falsify and distort the meanings of holy Quran verses in a bid to protect their regimes through obeying US orders, recognizing the Zionist regime (of Israel) and eradicating the Palestinian cause,” he commented.

The Hezbollah secretary general went on to say that some treacherous Arab businessmen are buying Palestinian homes in Jerusalem al-Quds, and then selling them to extremist settlers.

Nasrallah also made it clear the new generation of the Palestinian nation has no fear of Israeli bullets at all, and is pressing ahead with anti-occupation protest rallies.

He further highlighted that these year’s Quds Day demonstrations were staged worldwide; and that Yemenis – irrespective of potential Saudi airstrikes and crippling Saudi-led naval and aerial blockade – took part in a massive rally to express their unwavering support for Palestine and its nation.

Saudi, Arab regimes preventing anti-Israeli protests

The Hezbollah chief then criticized Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah over his support for Israel’s missile attack on occupied Golan Heights.

Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries tend to arrest all those who advocate the Palestinian cause and call for anti-Israel demonstrations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has supported Palestine since the victory of the Islamic Revolution back in 1979. It has paid a heavy price for such a stance. All those countries that hold hostilities against Iran should consider themselves as Israel’s allies. All those expecting the fall of Iran’s Islamic establishment should also well know that they are under delusion,” Nasrallah pointed out.

He then described Syria as the main pivot of the anti-Israel resistance front, emphasizing that the Israeli regime must now come to terms with the fact that its plots to end the resistance front there have resulted in abject failure.

 

Hezbollah Quds Day Hassan Nasrallah Lebanon Palestine Israeli Regime

