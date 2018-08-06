Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump's "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president's tenure.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal

Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out.

The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN's special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

The EU is urging the Trump administration to exempt European companies from sanctions on Iran

Iran's ambassador to IAEA says the country will restart its nuclear activities if the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fails.

Over a hundred members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group captured during the liberation of Mosul have been moved to Baghdad to face execution.

Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

The illegitimate US-led international coalition has been targeting Syrian civilians for their refusal to join US-allied separatist militias,

Israeli Regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

German Members of Parliament are demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador after he said that he wanted to "empower" conservatives throughout Europe.

Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers on Tuesday morning desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection of Israeli regime forces.

Qatar dismissed reports of threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi

Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying

Alwaght- Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement, demanding that Washington stops its use of threats in addressing the Iranian nation with an ancient civilization and instead use the language of wisdom and respect.

 Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday that US President Donald Trump should stop his threats, sanctions, pressure and unilateral approaches to other countries and nations across the world instead of expressing hope about reaching a deal with Iran.

Addressing a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, Trump said the US is "putting sanctions on Iran, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before."

However, he expressed hope that "at some point they’ll come to us and we’ll sit down, and we’ll make a deal that’s good for them, and good for us, and good for everybody. And it will be great for Iran.  I expect it to be — I want it to be great for Iran… We had a great opportunity to make a phenomenal deal."

In reaction to the US president's remarks, Qassemi said the Iranian people have always proved that they "have never changed their wise judgement, deeds and behavior in dealing with any [act of] bullying and threats and will never do in the future."

So long as that the US refuses to speak with the Iranian nation with the language of respect instead of the language of threats, there would be no prospect for any talks with Washington in any field, he added.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that Trump's decision to withdraw from a nuclear deal Iran signed with major world powers in 2015 was a clear example of the US moves in explicit breach of international regulations.

Qassemi said the Iranian government and nation do not welcome sanctions, pressure and acts of bullying against any country in the world and condemn such "uncivilized" approaches.

However, he added, Iran once again reminds the US that Iranians have never paid any heed to the so-called crippling sanctions imposed on Tehran by different US administrations over the past 40 years as they relied on their prudence, determination and capabilities and would never yield to bullying and force.

As an "economic terrorist," the US administration is posing threats against other independent governments, nations and companies by using sanctions as a tool but it is too weak to inflict any damage on the Iranian people who are resolved to maintain their independence, fight terrorism and are committed to regional stability, security and economic development, Qassemi pointed out.

