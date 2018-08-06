Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out

Alwaght-Oman has warned the United Arab Emirates over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out as new fault lines emerge in an already tense Persian Gulf region.

Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Craft Industries of Oman Issam Bin Ali Al-Rawas warned that his country’s patience with its neighbors is waning in reference to the United Arab Emirates which has recently targeted the Sultanate with attempts to falsify Omani history.

“The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos Bin Said, has documents which if he decided to reveal we will not need all this uproar, but he is practicing the policy of calm internally and externally,” he told the local Al-Wisal radio station.

“Sultan Qaboos does not want to offend anyone, because he is confident of himself and knows his country’s history well.”

Last month, media disputes erupted between Oman and the UAE, after Abu Dhabi organized a seminar claiming the late Umayyad ruler of Khorasan, Muhallab ibn Abi Safra was of Emirati decent although history proves he is Omani.

Earlier in January, the UAE authorities presented a map at the new Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi which included the Omani province of Musandam within its border.

Tension has been simmering since 2011 when Oman disbanded a UAE spy cell targeting Sultan Qaboos.

Muscat, which has tried to avoid being dragged into a Saudi-led rift with Qatar, is opposed to the UAE participation in the war against Yemen.

Just recently, Oman decided to ban the operations of an Emirati bank in the sultanate.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are accused of plotting to monopolize power in the Persian Gulf region through aggressive policies against their neighbors a move that has angered.