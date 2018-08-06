Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Alwaght- Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Similar events are planned in London and Toronto as well as in other cities worldwide, which usually see people chanting anti-Israeli slogans and burning the occupying regime's flags.

People from all walks of life have gathered for the annual event, holding placards with slogans that read ‘Down with Israel, Down with USA’ to show their contempt for the racist policies of Israel and the US support for the regime.

Other placards being carried by participants read ‘Al-Quds, Capital of Palestine’, which is in condemnation of Israel’s recent relocation of its capital to Jerusalem al-Quds followed by the opening of the US embassy there, despite global warnings that the move may trigger a fresh wave of violence in the West Asia region.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani addressed the International Quds Day rally in Tehran and said that the attempts made by US-Israel-Saudi ‘triangle of evil’ to corner Iran will ultimately lead to undermining their own security.

“Yesterday, the dishonorable prime minister of Israel that had traveled to Europe talked about his relentless efforts to convince the US to withdraw from the nuclear deal,” said Larijani. “The Saudis also said that they will make up for the shortage in oil supplies [after US sanctions on Iran’s oil industry]. All these efforts follow the same objective: that the US-Israel-Saudi triangle of evil is trying to corner Iran.”

“These amateurish pests need to be careful, though. If they corner Iran, their own security will be at risk,” Larijani stressed.

The Iranian senior official added that the West interprets the main problem of the West Asia as the lack of a dominant power, adding that the Israeli regime’s measures are aimed to become the major power in the region; “the strength of Resistance groups and Iran’s regional influence have seriously undermined the realization of Israel’s dream,” Larijani added.

The Parliament speaker maintained that all compromising plans to settle the conflict between the Israeli regime and Palestine have a hidden agenda of deception, adding “that is why Israelis are hoping to execute their plans by the strategic deception of regional Arab leaders.”

“Any Muslim country that sides with Israel on the Palestinian issue will be isolated,” Larijani warned.