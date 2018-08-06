Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 8 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report

A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russia Not Planning Troops Withdrawal from Syria: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN Blames Saudi Arabia for Torturing, Mistreating Suspects under Anti-Terror Laws UN’s special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

EU Want US to Exempt European Firms from Iran Sanctions The EU is urging the Trump administration to exempt European companies from sanctions on Iran

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy Iran’s ambassador to IAEA says the country will restart its nuclear activities if the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fails.

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists Over a hundred members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group captured during the liberation of Mosul have been moved to Baghdad to face execution.

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM The illegitimate US-led international coalition has been targeting Syrian civilians for their refusal to join US-allied separatist militias,

Netanyahu Met by Protesters Calling Him War Criminal in Paris - Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

German MPs Demand Expulsion of US Envoy Over Interfering Remarks German Members of Parliament are demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador after he said that he wanted to "empower" conservatives throughout Europe.

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers on Tuesday morning desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection of Israeli regime forces.

Qatar Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal Qatar dismissed reports of threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan’s Okinawa Residents of Japan’s Okinawa Island have protested the US military’s deployment of F-22 fighters to the base.

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime’s provocations along the country’s borders.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
News

Friday 8 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

Alwaght-A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR) launched its annual Human Rights Report for the year 2017 entitled, "No Right to Rights," in which it addressed the major human rights violations committed in Bahrain last year.

BCHR said in a statement this week that that over the course of 2017, the number of politically-motivated detentions increased, as did reports of torture and ill treatment carried out in order to force confessions during interrogations. "Moreover, political and social media activists continued to be targeted, both by the security forces and by the judiciary. Human rights defenders have also been targeted."

As for politically-motivated court cases, the Center stressed that they are pursued in a manner falling far short of the minimum basic standards for fair trials as stipulated by international law; this is not to mention the fact that civilians have been tried in military courts. Authorities have also employed anti-terror laws against opposition activists and peaceful protesters.

The report highlighted that a number of opposition activists and Shia religious clerics have had their citizenship revoked, with several subsequently being deported. The report also mentioned certain events, such as the execution of three citizens by a firing squad, the torture of activists in National Security Service building, the authorities' clearing of the Diraz sit-in that left five martyrs, the ongoing travel bans imposed on activists, the closure of Al-Wasat newspaper and approval of the closure of opposition political groups.

BCHR further stated that the report "is a summary of the human rights violations documented by the Bahrain Center for Human Rights over the course of 2017. A number of other violations were reported, but it has not been possible to verify them due to fear on the part of victims, who have been unwilling to share their testimonies. The volume of violations reported during 2017 also meant that it was beyond the capacity of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights to investigate all of them."

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Many have lost  their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown. The regime has also revoked citizenship of many activists while others are being held incommunicado. The Manama regime enjoys full backing of the US and Britain in its brutal crackdown on peaceful dissent.

