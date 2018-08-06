World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation

Alwaght- Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan amid hope for the liberation of Palestine as the Israeli regime weakens.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran has called on all Iranians to attend the International Quds Day rallies in large numbers, saying Muslims will be able to say their prayers in Quds soon.

In a message on Thursday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited people to attend the International Quds Day demonstrations in large numbers, saying “Quds day is a historic day when everybody protests against tyrants and voices support of an oppressed people who have been displaced from their homes during the past 70 years,” according to the official website of Iran's presidency.

“This year’s Quds Day is special; this year, in addition to being the 70th anniversary of the occupation of the Palestinian land, we are witnessing that Bayt al-Maqdis, which is respected by all Muslims, has been announced as the capital of the occupying Zionist Regime by the United States against all international rules and regulations,” Rouhani said.

“This year, we are also witnessing more tyranny and crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine, especially the residents of Gaza,” continued Rouhani adding: “On the other hand, we have witnessed more tours by the leaders of the Zionist Regime with the aim of promoting Iranophobia and attempts against the interests of the great Iranian nation in recent months” he continued.

He went on to say “I expect all people throughout our dear Iran, regardless of their thoughts and beliefs, to attend Quds Day demonstrations, sending this message to the usurper Zionist Regime that they have not forgotten the Palestinian land and the Holy Quds and the freedom of the Holy Quds is still the holy cause of the Iranian people and all Muslims.”

“The day when the noble people of Palestine will go back to their homes and Muslims can say prayers in Quds, as their first Qibla, is not far,” the Iranian president further said.

Meanwhile, a senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, says years of Palestinian resistance have weakened Israel and put the occupation force on the back foot, paving the way for great victories against the Tel Aviv regime, says.

In a video message to a Quds Day conference in the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday, Ali Akbar Velayati said that 40 years after Imam Khomeini's declaration of Ramadan's last Friday as the International Quds Day, Palestinians have been able to push back Israeli occupation forces and "reverse the regime's expansionism."

"Although the past 40 years have had its own ups and downs, magnificent victories have been achieved such as the liberation of southern Lebanon, the liberation of Gaza and Israel's constant defeats in wars of aggression against resistance forces in Gaza and Lebanon," Velayati said.