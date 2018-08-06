Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 8 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump's "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president's tenure.

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report

A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Russia Not Planning Troops Withdrawal from Syria: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not planning to withdraw its forces from Syria for now.

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government The US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mainly Kurdish militants based in northeastern Syria, is reportedly prepared to hold talks with central government over the future of the territory under its control.

UN Blames Saudi Arabia for Torturing, Mistreating Suspects under Anti-Terror Laws UN’s special rapporteur on anti-terrorism said on Wednesday the idea that the Saudi kingdom under de facto is becoming more liberal is "completely wide of the mark,"

EU Want US to Exempt European Firms from Iran Sanctions The EU is urging the Trump administration to exempt European companies from sanctions on Iran

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy Iran’s ambassador to IAEA says the country will restart its nuclear activities if the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fails.

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists Over a hundred members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group captured during the liberation of Mosul have been moved to Baghdad to face execution.

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM The illegitimate US-led international coalition has been targeting Syrian civilians for their refusal to join US-allied separatist militias,

Netanyahu Met by Protesters Calling Him War Criminal in Paris - Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

German MPs Demand Expulsion of US Envoy Over Interfering Remarks German Members of Parliament are demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador after he said that he wanted to "empower" conservatives throughout Europe.

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers on Tuesday morning desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection of Israeli regime forces.

Qatar Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal Qatar dismissed reports of threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan’s Okinawa Residents of Japan’s Okinawa Island have protested the US military’s deployment of F-22 fighters to the base.

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime’s provocations along the country’s borders.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation

Friday 8 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation

 Alwaght- Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan amid hope for the liberation of Palestine as the Israeli regime weakens.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran has called on all Iranians to attend the International Quds Day rallies in large numbers, saying Muslims will be able to say their prayers in Quds soon.

In a message on Thursday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited people to attend the International Quds Day demonstrations in large numbers, saying “Quds day is a historic day when everybody protests against tyrants and voices support of an oppressed people who have been displaced from their homes during the past 70 years,” according to the official website of Iran's presidency.

“This year’s Quds Day is special; this year, in addition to being the 70th anniversary of the occupation of the Palestinian land, we are witnessing that Bayt al-Maqdis, which is respected by all Muslims, has been announced as the capital of the occupying Zionist Regime by the United States against all international rules and regulations,” Rouhani said.

“This year, we are also witnessing more tyranny and crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine, especially the residents of Gaza,” continued Rouhani adding: “On the other hand, we have witnessed more tours by the leaders of the Zionist Regime with the aim of promoting Iranophobia and attempts against the interests of the great Iranian nation in recent months” he continued.

He went on to say “I expect all people throughout our dear Iran, regardless of their thoughts and beliefs, to attend Quds Day demonstrations, sending this message to the usurper Zionist Regime that they have not forgotten the Palestinian land and the Holy Quds and the freedom of the Holy Quds is still the holy cause of the Iranian people and all Muslims.”

“The day when the noble people of Palestine will go back to their homes and Muslims can say prayers in Quds, as their first Qibla, is not far,” the Iranian president further said.

Meanwhile, a senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, says years of Palestinian resistance have weakened Israel and put the occupation force on the back foot, paving the way for great victories against the Tel Aviv regime, says.

In a video message to a Quds Day conference in the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday, Ali Akbar Velayati said that 40 years after Imam Khomeini's declaration of Ramadan's last Friday as the International Quds Day, Palestinians have been able to push back Israeli occupation forces and "reverse the regime's expansionism."

"Although the past 40 years have had its own ups and downs, magnificent victories have been achieved such as the liberation of southern Lebanon, the liberation of Gaza and Israel's constant defeats in wars of aggression against resistance forces in Gaza and Lebanon," Velayati said.

