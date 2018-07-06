EU Want US to Exempt European Firms from Iran Sanctions

Alwaght-The EU is urging the Trump administration to exempt European companies from sanctions on Iran, as fears grow over the fallout of the US abandoning the international nuclear deal with Tehran.

Ministers from Germany, the UK and France, along with EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, have signed a letter asking the US to allow its companies to continue to trade with Iran and spare certain industries from punitive measures.

The letter, dated June 4, was addressed to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It expressed ‘strong regret’ over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran deal, to which their nations were also signatories.

“As allies, we expect that the United States will refrain from taking action to harm Europe’s security interests,” the letter states before outlining a list of demands.

Among the specific requests are exemptions for all companies that initiated or concluded Iran-related contracts after international sanctions were lifted under the accord in 2016.

The ministers also sought confirmation that secondary sanctions will not be applied to pharmaceuticals and health care, and they asked for special exemptions for the energy, automotive, civil aviation and infrastructure sectors, as well as banking activities, including the Swift financial messaging system.

US officials have been adamant that they expect companies in Europe and elsewhere to abide by the sanctions.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei on May 23 set out conditions for Tehran to stay in the nuclear deal with world powers, including steps by European banks to safeguard trade with Tehran after the US withdrawal from the agreement.

The Leader added that European powers must protect Iranian oil sales from US pressure and continue buying Iranian crude, and must promise they would not seek new negotiations on Iran's missile program and regional activities.

On Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei urged preparations for a potential collapse of the JCPOA following the US’s withdrawal.

The Leader ordered the AEOI to get prepared for a rise to 190,000 SWUs (separative work unit) within the framework of the deal.