Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

Alwaght-Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

In a statement released by the Afghanistan National Security Council (NSC) late Tuesday the council confirmed the UAE proposal to send ‘special forces’ to Afghanistan under the Resolute Support mission to ‘train, consult and support’ Afghan forces under the Afghan-NATO Security Agreement.

The statement did not mention anything about numbers of troops or when they would come to Afghanistan.

This comes after US commander Gen. John Nicholson last week announced that the UAE and Qatar wanted to send troops to Afghanistan.

“I'd say this is not just an American mission. There are 39 nations here. In fact, we have two more that have recently offered to join: UAE and Qatar,” said Nicholson.

And so these nations not only contribute troops; they contribute financially and they bring the legitimacy of a 39-nation coalition to keep pressure on these terrorist groups, he added.

The US and its NATO allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the banner of “war on terror.” The invasion ended the Taliban militant group’s five-year-old rule.

The group has, however, never stopped causing bloodshed and destruction throughout the Central Asian nation.

ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, after being ejected from Iraq and Syria, has relocated to Afghanistan and has carried out a string of deadly attacks in the country.