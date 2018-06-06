Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 6 June 2018

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump's 'Foolish Decision' to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump's "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president's tenure.

Russia Will Not Abandon Independent Stances Due to US-Led Sanctions: Putin

Russia Will Not Abandon Independent Stances Due to US-Led Sanctions: Putin

Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Refusing to Join Separatist Militias: FM The illegitimate US-led international coalition has been targeting Syrian civilians for their refusal to join US-allied separatist militias,

Netanyahu Met by Protestors Calling Him War Criminal in Paris - Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

German MPs Demand Expulsion of US Envoy Over Interfering Remarks German Members of Parliament are demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador after he said that he wanted to "empower" conservatives throughout Europe.

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers on Tuesday morning desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection of Israeli regime forces.

Qatari Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal Qatar dismissed reports of threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan’s Okinawa Residents of Japan’s Okinawa Island have protested the US military’s deployment of F-22 fighters to the base.

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime’s provocations along the country’s borders.

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the Conservative Party demanding a prove following reports of Islamophobia in the party.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country’s defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada

Netanyahu Met by Protestors Calling Him War Criminal in Paris

Netanyahu Met by Protestors Calling Him War Criminal in Paris
Alwaght- Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

Activists also accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being complicit in Netanyahu's "crimes against Palestinians."

The protest was initially set to take place in front of the Grand Palais exhibition hall where Macron and Netanyahu were scheduled to inaugurate the joint initiative.

However, police denied the organizers the authorization to do so, and shut down the two nearest metro stations and bridges at the time the rally was scheduled to start forcing protesters to gather on the opposite bank of the Seine river.

The demonstration was largely peaceful although a small scuffle with police resulted in at least one demonstrator being detained.

On Monday, three of France's top journalist unions also protested Netanyahu's visit in a joint statement stating that Macron receiving Netanyahu at this time was "unbearable".

The document denounces the killing of civilians in Gaza and the particular targeting of journalists and asks how it is not "inconceivable that the prime minister's visit goes on as if nothing had happened, while a number of NGOs and legal experts are talking about war crimes".

Anger against Israel's policies has been running high in France as a poll carried out in May 2018 found that 57 percent of French people have a "bad or very bad" image of Israel, 73 percent believe Israel bears "a heavy responsibility for the absence of negotiation with Palestinians" and 57 percent believe that "Israel is a threat to regional stability".

Netanyahu started his European trip in Berlin on Monday. After his French visit he heads to Britain to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May in an effort to rally support from allies against Iran.

Paris Netanyahu France Protests War Criminal Israeli Regime Palestinians

