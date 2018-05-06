Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches

Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers on Tuesday morning desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection of Israeli regime forces.

Qatari Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal Qatar dismissed reports of threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan’s Okinawa Residents of Japan’s Okinawa Island have protested the US military’s deployment of F-22 fighters to the base.

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime’s provocations along the country’s borders.

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the Conservative Party demanding a prove following reports of Islamophobia in the party.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country’s defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged “Armenian genocide,” fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches

Tuesday 5 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches

Alwaght- Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers started on Tuesday morning desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection of Israeli regime forces.

Local sources told the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) that gangs of Zionist settlers entered the Mosque through the al-Maghariba Gate and desecrated the third holiest Islamic site.

They added that the Israeli regime forces intensified the presence of its forces inside the Mosque compound ahead of the incursion by Zionist extremists

Extremist Zionist settlers have intensified their deliberate acts of defiling al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The latest provocation by Zionists comes as the world prepares to mark marking International Quds Day this coming Friday.

Every year on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, millions of people across the world take to the streets to mark International Quds Day, showing their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities.

This year’s Quds Day comes weeks after the US officially opened its new embassy in occupied al-Quds amid a deadly Israeli crackdown on protests in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The decision sparked outrage and deadly protests in Palestine and Muslim nations, which deem al-Quds as the future capital of a Palestinian state.

