Qatar Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 6 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

News

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Takfiri Terrorists

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Takfiri Terrorists

Over a hundred members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group captured during the liberation of Mosul have been moved to Baghdad to face execution.

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops Afghanistan has approved the UAE and Qatar proposal for forces to be deployed to in the war-torn country.

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin Sanctions, however harsh they may be, will not force Russia to abandon its independent stance in the world, President Vladimir Putin said

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM The illegitimate US-led international coalition has been targeting Syrian civilians for their refusal to join US-allied separatist militias,

Netanyahu Met by Protesters Calling Him War Criminal in Paris - Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was met by protesters calling for him to be tried as a war criminal.

German MPs Demand Expulsion of US Envoy Over Interfering Remarks German Members of Parliament are demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador after he said that he wanted to "empower" conservatives throughout Europe.

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers on Tuesday morning desecrated al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection of Israeli regime forces.

Qatar Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal Qatar dismissed reports of threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan’s Okinawa Residents of Japan’s Okinawa Island have protested the US military’s deployment of F-22 fighters to the base.

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime’s provocations along the country’s borders.

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the Conservative Party demanding a prove following reports of Islamophobia in the party.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Takfiri Terrorists

Despite Big Loss, Saudi Arabia Keeps Meddling in Lebanon

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

German MPs Demand Expulsion of US Envoy Over Interfering Remarks

Netanyahu Met by Protesters Calling Him War Criminal in Paris

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Post-Brexit Britain Expands Arms Sales Even to Abusive Regimes

Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions”

Three Reasons Driving Saudi Hudaydah Offensive despite UN Warning

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

Saudi Crown Prince Whereabouts Unknown Amid Speculation

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

25 killed as Israeli Snipers Target Palestinians along Gaza Border

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal

ISIS Attacks 2 Police Stations in Afghan Capital

Iran President Calls for Global Boycott of Israeli Apartheid Regime

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

EU to Ditch Dollar for Iran Oil Payments amid US Sanction Threats

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept 2 Israeli Missiles Near to Damascus

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Qatar Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal

Tuesday 5 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Qatar Dismisses Saudi Military Threats over S-400 Deal

Qatar’s foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Qatar dismissed reports of threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Related Content

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

Qatar Bans Saudi-Led Block’s Goods in Retaliation for 1-Year Embargo

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Qatar denounced threats of military action by Saudi Arabia over its plans to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, saying Qatar's decision to buy weapons is a "sovereign" one.

Qatar's foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said the threats violates "international law and all the international norms".

"The purchase of any military equipment is a sovereign decision that no country has anything to do with," Al Thani told Al Jazeera.

In a letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi King Salman expressed his "profound concern" with talks under way between Moscow and Doha for the sale of the advanced anti-aircraft weapon system, French daily Le Monde reported on Friday.

The Saudi monarch, who asked that France increase its pressure on Qatar, said he was worried about the consequences of Doha's acquisition of the mobile surface-to-air missile system, which he said threatened Saudi security interests.

“[In such a situation], the Kingdom would be ready to take all the necessary measures to eliminate this defense system, including military action," King Salman was quoted as saying in the letter.

"This letter has no legal basis to justify any action," Al Thani said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"It's unfortunate that they see this as destabilization because Qatar does not represent a threat to Saudi," he said.

Tuesday marks one year since Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, sparking the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf in years.

Accusing Doha of supporting "terrorists" and being too close to Saudi Arabia's regional rival Iran, Riyadh said it acted to "protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism".

Land and maritime borders with the Gulf country were shut, air links suspended and Qatari citizens expelled.

Qatar has repeatedly rejected the "baseless" accusations levelled against it, viewing the campaign as an attempt to impose custodianship over the nation.

If Saudi's threats are confirmed, Al Thani noted his country will "respond legally ... as we are not violating international law".

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Qatar Saudi Arabia S-400 System Abdulrahman Al Thani

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus
Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Tank Shelling on Northern Gaza
ISIS-Run Schools in Damascus Suburbs Liberated by Syrian Army
Thousands Rally Against Macron’s Planned Mass Lay-Offs
Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Over 250,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions
Palestine: Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza Strip
Israeli Regime to Demolish Palestinian Village in Occupied West Bank to Build More Illegal settlements
Syrian Army Repels ISIL`s Hopeless Offensive in Deir Ezzur