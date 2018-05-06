Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 June 2018

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU
Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact
The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700
Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump's 'Foolish Decision' to Scrap Iran Deal
Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump's "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president's tenure.

Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan's Okinawa

Residents of Japan's Okinawa Island have protested the US military's deployment of F-22 fighters to the base.

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges
Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria
Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria's northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation
Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime's provocations along the country's borders.

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia
Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the Conservative Party demanding a prove following reports of Islamophobia in the party.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering
Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan's Kabul

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan's Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests
Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression
The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition's assault on Yemen's Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates' request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini
Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM
Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country's defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen's Sanaa
At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen's northwestern province of Saada

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on 'Armenian Genocide' over Potential Boost for Erdogan
Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged "Armenian genocide," fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader
Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen's Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies
Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition's potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN
The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report
India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea
US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea, warning Washington will "compete vigorously" wherever cooperation is impossible.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

alwaght.com
Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan’s Okinawa

Tuesday 5 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Residents Protest Deployment of US F-22 Warplanes in Japan's Okinawa

Alwaght- Residents of Japan's Okinawa Island have protested the US military's deployment of F-22 fighters to the base.

Ten of the fifth-generation multirole stealth fighters arrived at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa on Wednesday, with four more expected to join on a temporary basis, igniting concerns and anger among local residents.

Local protestors were quoted as saying Monday that the repeated "temporary" presence of the F-22's in Okinawa would lead to increased noise.

A group of plaintiffs in Okinawa has filed a lawsuit against the government over noise issues related to the aircraft, local media reported.

According to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), the stealth fighters were deployed to Japan from their regular squadron in Alaska to "signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security."

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Tuesday the ongoing temporary deployment of the U.S. military’s advanced stealth F-22 fighter jets to a base in Okinawa is a move that will benefit the Japan-US alliance.

According to the US Pacific Air Forces, the fighter jets are normally assigned to a squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. It is the first time since 2014 that they have been stationed at the Kadena base.

US forces in Japan have a long history of unruly behavior, which together with other reasons, has prompted the majority of the Japanese population to demand their exit.

Numerous anti-US protests have been held in the country, particularly in Okinawa, where some 30,000 US military personnel are stationed.

In April 2016, a US Marine deployed at the Okinawa air base was charged with the murder of a 20-year-old Japanese woman. Back in 2013, two American sailors admitted to raping a woman in Okinawa a year earlier in a case that sparked huge anti-US sentiments in Japan.

In 1995, the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl by three US servicemen triggered massive protests, prompting Washington to pledge efforts to strengthen troop discipline to prevent such crimes and reduce US footprint on the island.

Since surrendering in World War II on August 15, 1945, and under a peace agreement, Japan has given US forces stationed in the country the right to exercise extraterritorial jurisdiction over its own forces.

Okinawa Japan US Warplanes F-22

