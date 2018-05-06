Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU
Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges

Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime’s provocations along the country’s borders.

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the Conservative Party demanding a prove following reports of Islamophobia in the party.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country’s defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged “Armenian genocide,” fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

US Fingerprints All over Nicaragua’s Bloody Unrest

Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

HR Group Exposes US-Led Collation’s Massacre in Syria’s Raqqa

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions”

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

Three Reasons Driving Saudi Hudaydah Offensive despite UN Warning

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Hezbollah, Allies Win in Parliamentary Elections Angers Israel Regime

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal

ISIS Attacks 2 Police Stations in Afghan Capital

Nigerian Shiites Concerned after Forced Disappearance of Leader

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

17 Killed, 34 Injured in Mosque Attack in Afghanistan’s Khost Province

HRW Concerned over Enforced Disappearance of UAE Premier’s Daughter

Syria Fighting Terrorists Backed by Western, Regional Regimes: President Assad

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Saudi Crown Prince Unseen Since April Attack on Royal Palace

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria

Tuesday 5 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington on June 4, 2018. (Photo by Reuters)

Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months
Alwaght- Turkey and the US have agreed on details of a disarming and withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish militias from Syria’s northern city of Manbij, which has been a source of tension between the two NATO allies for months

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Washington on Monday, meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss Syria as well as US-Turkish relations.

The top Turkish and American diplomats in a joint statement said that they had considered “taking steps to ensure the security and stability in Manbij”.

“They endorsed a road map to this end and underlined their mutual commitment to its implementation, reflecting their agreement to closely follow developments on the ground,” the statement read.

At the press conference following the meeting with Pompeo, however, Cavusoglu was far more direct. The city of Manbij would be secured by both Turkish and US forces, he said, and the roadmap will be implemented in other parts of Syria as well.

The Turkish FM said Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia will be stripped of their weapons when withdrawing from Manbij and declared that further US support for the Kurdish YPG militia was “unacceptable” .

Firstly, he said, the road map focuses on “common plans for the removal of YPG-PYD from Manbij - you can also call it PKK.”

“In the long term, this road map that will implemented in Manbij will be carried to other regions to implement security and stability in other regions in Syria. Meaning the cooperation will continue in other regions,” he added.

Ahead of his visit to Washington, the top Turkish diplomat denounced the US alliance with the YPG as a “grave mistake,” saying, “They (the Americans) have preferred to work with that terrorist organization in Syria.”

Ties between Ankara and Washington have further soured over the latter’s support for Kurdish militants of the YPG operating at the Turkish doorstep.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group and an affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but the US considers the Kurdish group an ally in Syria.

The US angered Turkey by announcing a plan for the formation of a Kurdish militant force in Syria near the Turkish border, prompting Ankara in January to launch a military operation against the US-backed militants.

Earlier this year, Turkey seized the Syrian city of Afrin and threatened to expand its offensive to Manbij.

Ankara has repeatedly accused Washington of failing to fulfill its promise regarding the withdrawal of its allied militants from Manbij after the purge of the ISIS terrorist group in August 2016.

Cavusoglu said the planned Turkish purchase of F-35 fighter jets has not been canceled or delayed, and that Turkey will not tolerate any pressure regarding the purchase of military equipment. Washington has sought to leverage the F-35 deal to stop Ankara’s plans to acquire the Russian S-400 air defense system, with Pompeo telling the Senate in April that efforts were under way to “keep the Turks in a place where they will never acquire the S-400.”

The details of the roadmap, as described by the Turkish side, appear to meet what Cavusoglu demanded in January, when Ankara launched a second incursion into Syria, this time against the Kurdish militias in Afrin.

Turkey had previously sent troops into Syria in August 2016, following the liberation of Manbij by the SDF. The operation, dubbed “Euphrates Shield,” failed to gain control of the city, as the SDF linked up with the Syrian Army and its Russian allies. Just like the US presence in Syria, neither Turkish incursion was legal under international law, and was condemned by Damascus as an act of aggression.

Ankara’s demands that the US stop supporting the Kurds grew louder as relations between the two allies deteriorated in the wake of the abortive 2015 military coup in Turkey. While paying lip service to Turkey’s importance as a NATO member and regional ally, the US continued to back the Kurds as an effective local proxy force against IS.

Last week, the Pentagon warned against attacking the SDF and the US forces embedded with them, after Syrian President Bashar Assad told the government will seek to reclaim all of Syria one way or another. While he did mention the US forces illegally stationed in part of Syria, it was unclear whether the warning also applied to Turkey.

 

