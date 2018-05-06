Iran Starts Process to Build Advanced Centrifuges

Alwaght- Iran has begun work to prepare the infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility, within the framework of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

“Yesterday, we took the first step and submitted a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the start of certain activities, but we started to take the necessary practical measures today,” Ali Akbar Salehi, the The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief, told a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

“If conditions are ripe, I may explain tomorrow night at Natanz one of the projects we have in mind, which is a center for the production of new centrifuges,” he added.

He made the announcements less than a day after Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ordered preparations for a potential collapse of the Iran deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following the US’s withdrawal.

The Leader ordered the AEOI to get prepared for a rise to 190,000 Separative Work Units (SWU's) within the framework of the deal.

Salehi further said that the developing of such infrastructure would move along quickly, adding, “If we were progressing normally, it would have taken six or seven years, but this will now be ready within weeks and months.”

According to Salehi, Tehran has also increased the capacity to generate electricity at the Natanz facility.

The senior nuclear official gave assurances that none of the measures Tehran is taking will violate the terms of the JCPOA.

SWU is the standard measure of the effort required to separate isotopes of uranium during an enrichment process. 1SWU is equivalent to 1 kilogram of separative work.