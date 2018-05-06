Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU
Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation

Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime’s provocations along the country’s borders.

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the Conservative Party demanding a prove following reports of Islamophobia in the party.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country’s defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged “Armenian genocide,” fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached "Unprecedented Proportions"

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif, One Dead

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen's Sanaa

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria

Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Three Reasons Driving Saudi Hudaydah Offensive despite UN Warning

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on 'Armenian Genocide' over Potential Boost for Erdogan

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow

Trump's 'Animal' Insult Represents Himself: President Assad

Israel's Golden Days over after Defeat of Terrorists: Senior Iranian Official

We Press for US Military Exit from Iraq: Al-Sadr Office's Head

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

Washington's Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

25 killed as Israeli Snipers Target Palestinians along Gaza Border

ISIS Attacks 2 Police Stations in Afghan Capital

Saudi Crown Prince Unseen Since April Attack on Royal Palace

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump's 'Foolish Decision' to Scrap Iran Deal

EU to Ditch Dollar for Iran Oil Payments amid US Sanction Threats

Ex-Leader of Syrian Terror Group Stole $47 m to Make Business in Saudi, Turkey

Saudi Arabia Using US-Manufactured Cluster Bombs against Yemenis

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Saudi Crown Prince Whereabouts Unknown Amid Speculation

China, Russia Support Iran Deal amid Trump Threats to Kill It

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet's successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political union consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation

Tuesday 5 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Senior Lebanese Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation

Alwaght- Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime's provocations along the country's borders.

President Michel Aoun received House Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri at Baabda palace for talks over the situation along the southern borders and Israeli regime’s intention to resume the construction of the cement separation wall, National News Agency reported on Monday.

General Security Chief General Abbas Ibrahim and the officers tasked to hold negotiations with the UN delegations joined the talks.

In April Lebanon strongly denounced Israeli regime's violations of Lebanon’s airspace to launch airstrikes in Syria, saying Beirut intends to lodge a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

The Foreign Ministry condemns the air raids launched at the Syrian Arab Republic and affirms its previous position that Lebanon's airspace should not be used to attack Syria. Lebanon will make a formal complaint with the UN Security Council,” said a statement released by the ministry.

The Lebanese people have also called on the government to take serious measures to stop Israel’s violations of their country’s sovereignty. There have been calls for retaliatory measures against Israel, which has a long history of violating Lebanon’s sovereignty and targeting Lebanese patrol soldiers. It also violates Lebanon’s airspace on an almost daily basis by sending in drones on spy missions.

The occupying regime has already launched two wholesale wars on the Arab country in 2000 and 2006, in both of which the Hezbollah resistance movement, backed by the Lebanese National Army, inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli military. However, Israeli officials have even threatened another war on Lebanon.

Tel Aviv further exasperates Lebanon by making plans to erect walls on reservation areas along the Blue Line, the UN-designated line, which set the limits for Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Beirut says the wall passes through territory which belongs to Lebanon but is located on the Blue Line. President Michel Aoun has already said the wall would breach Lebanese territory at 13 different points, calling for “corrections” along the Blue Line.

 

