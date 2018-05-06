Lebanese Senior Officials Consult on Israeli Border Violation

Alwaght-Top Lebanese officials have held talks on how to counter Israeli regime's provocations along the country's borders.

President Michel Aoun received House Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri at Baabda palace for talks over the situation along the southern borders and Israeli enemy’s intention to resume the construction of the cement separation wall, National News Agency reported on Monday.

General Security Chief General Abbas Ibrahim and the officers tasked to hold negotiations with the UN delegations joined the talks.

In April Lebanon strongly denounced Israeli regime's violations of Lebanon’s airspace to launch airstrikes in Syria, saying Beirut intends to lodge a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

“The Foreign Ministry condemns the air raids launched at the Syrian Arab Republic and affirms its previous position that Lebanon's airspace should not be used to attack Syria. Lebanon will make a formal complaint with the UN Security Council,” said a statement released by the ministry.

The Lebanese people have also called on the government to take serious measures to stop Israel’s violations of their country’s sovereignty. There have been calls for retaliatory measures against Israel, which has a long history of violating Lebanon’s sovereignty and targeting Lebanese patrol soldiers. It also violates Lebanon’s airspace on an almost daily basis by sending in drones on spy missions.

The occupying regime has already launched two wholesale wars on the Arab country in 2000 and 2006, in both of which the Hezbollah resistance movement, backed by the Lebanese National Army, inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli military. However, Israeli officials have even threatened another war on Lebanon.

Tel Aviv further exasperates Lebanon by making plans to erect walls on reservation areas along the Blue Line, the UN-designated line, which set the limits for Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Beirut says the wall passes through territory which belongs to Lebanon but is located on the Blue Line. President Michel Aoun has already said the wall would breach Lebanese territory at 13 different points, calling for “corrections” along the Blue Line.