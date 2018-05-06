Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

News

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe of Conservative Party Islamophobia

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe of Conservative Party Islamophobia

Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the Conservative Party demanding a prove following reports of Islamophobia in the party.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country’s defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged “Armenian genocide,” fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe of Conservative Party Islamophobia

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions”

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

Over 120 Child Refugees Missing in UK

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade

Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia

We Press for US Military Exit from Iraq: Al-Sadr Office’s Head

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

What Does Hezbollah Election Success Mean Locally, Regionally?

Israeli Weapons among Arms Militants Surrendered to Syrian Army

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Asir

String of Suicide Attacks Rocks Indonesia’s Surabaya

Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Nile Talks End up in Stalemate

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Hezbollah, Allies Win in Parliamentary Elections Angers Israel Regime

Europe Can’t Rely on US for Military Protection: German Chancellor

Saudi Crown Prince Unseen Since April Attack on Royal Palace

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe of Conservative Party Islamophobia

Tuesday 5 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe of Conservative Party Islamophobia

Related Content

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia

Muslims in Britain Face Islamophobia, Discrimination, Racism: Report

British PM Theresa May Brings Islamophobia to 10 Downing

British Muslims want Conservative Party Probed over Islamophobia

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Over 350 mosques and Muslim organizations in Britain have written to the ruling Conservative Party backing calls for a formal inquiry following a number of allegations of Islamophobia.

The calls mirror and endorse those made by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), who wrote to the party last week urging a full audit to tackle the “more than weekly occurrences of Islamophobia from candidates and representatives of the party”.

Now 11 separate umbrella organizations from all over the UK including Wales, Belfast, Scotland and Manchester have backed the calls for an urgent inquiry after a dozen examples of Islamophobia from party members in a two-month period from April were revealed. 

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn leader of the opposition Labor Party has called for an inquiry into allegations of Islamophobia within the Conservative party.

The Labour leader backed calls for an investigation on Monday night after home secretary Sajid Javid rejected the proposition of an inquiry, which gained support from Conservative peer Sayeeda Warsi.

“I think if there are allegations made then an inquiry should be held and it should be addressed and it should be dealt with,” Corbyn told the Press Association at a west London mosque.

“Islamophobia, as with antisemitism, as with any other form of racism, has no place whatsoever in our society or in any of our political parties. Nobody should be condoning it, nobody should be hiding it, everybody should be exposing it.”

He highlighted reported rises of Islamophobic hate crimes, and added: “Let’s dedicate ourselves, during Ramadan, to say we will drive out Islamophobia from our society.”

A letter to the Tory party chair, Brandon Lewis, from the head of the MCB, Harun Khan, called for a “genuinely independent inquiry”.

He listed two months of incidents involving members, including one who shared a message which called Muslims “parasites” and another who posted a photo of bacon hanging from a door handle with the caption “protect your house from terrorism”.

Khan questioned why no action had been taken against Bob Blackman, the Harrow East MP, after he re-tweeted an anti-Islam message from the hard-right activist Tommy Robinson, and hosted a hardline Hindu nationalist, Tapan Ghosh, in parliament.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Conservative Britain Muslims Islamophobia Labor MCB

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus
Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Tank Shelling on Northern Gaza
ISIS-Run Schools in Damascus Suburbs Liberated by Syrian Army
Thousands Rally Against Macron’s Planned Mass Lay-Offs
Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Over 250,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions
Palestine: Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza Strip
Israeli Regime to Demolish Palestinian Village in Occupied West Bank to Build More Illegal settlements
Syrian Army Repels ISIL`s Hopeless Offensive in Deir Ezzur