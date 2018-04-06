14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Alwaght- More than a dozen people have been killed in a suicide attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near the Polytechnic University in Afghanistan's Kabul.

The death toll from the terrorist attack has raised to 14 Reuters reported.

The ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack via Its Amaq mouthpiece, saying 70 people had been killed.

The explosion happened near a gathering of over 2,000 religious scholars at Loya Jirga, the Grand Assembly, tent close to Kabul Polytechnic University shortly after the scholars (Ulema) issued a fatwa against terrorism in the country. “The suicide attack happened outside the (Loya Jirga) tent when religious scholars were leaving the gathering,” Kabul Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.

For years, Afghanistan has been plagued by violence by terrorists, who often use suicide bombers and claim that their struggle is a holy war to impose ‘Islamic’ rule.

“War in its all types is forbidden under the Islamic and Sharia law and it is nothing but shedding the blood of Muslims,” the religious scholars said in the fatwa.

“Suicide attacks, explosions for killing people, division, insurgency, different types of corruption, robbery, kidnapping and any type of violence are counted as big sins in Islam and are against the order of the Almighty Allah,” the Afghan clerics said.

The religious scholars said that according to the Holy Quran, killing of Muslims is "Haram" and “illegitimate”.

The religious scholars repeated their call on the Taliban to accept the Afghan government’s “unconditional” peace offer.

Both the Taliban and the ISIS terrorist groups have stepped up attacks on Kabul, making it the deadliest place in the country for civilians in recent months.

Security around Kabul has been on high alert in recent days with more checkpoints and patrols as the government warned of attacks by the Taliban on government installations.

ISIS regularly makes claims for extremist attacks without providing any evidence it was involved.

Some 17 years into the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the country is still suffering from insecurity and militancy.

The Taliban militants are active in two-thirds of the country and fully control four percent of it, while ISIS militants have established a foothold in the eastern and northern parts of Afghanistan.