  Tuesday 5 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Several people have been killed in a suicide terrorist attack targeting Muslim scholars who had gathered in a tent near a university in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country’s defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged “Armenian genocide,” fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions”

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

Israel’s Golden Days over after Defeat of Terrorists: Senior Iranian Official

Over 120 Child Refugees Missing in UK

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report

Post-Brexit Britain Expands Arms Sales Even to Abusive Regimes

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

Three Reasons Driving Saudi Hudaydah Offensive despite UN Warning

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi

Saudi Crown Prince Whereabouts Unknown Amid Speculation

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

Hezbollah, Allies Win in Parliamentary Elections Angers Israel Regime

What Does Hezbollah Election Success Mean Locally, Regionally?

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

China, Russia Support Iran Deal amid Trump Threats to Kill It

25 killed as Israeli Snipers Target Palestinians along Gaza Border

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Asir

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Palestinians Resisting Israeli Occupation Not Same as Rebels Fighting Syrian Govt

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

US Rebukes Journalist Killings Except Ones by Israeli Regime

EU to Ditch Dollar for Iran Oil Payments amid US Sanction Threats

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
News

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Iran's Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has ordered the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000 separative work units (SWU) without any delay.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a ceremony held at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in south Tehran to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the passing away of the founder of the Islamic Republic while talking about Iran's nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of countries, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“It seems from what they say that some European governments expect the Iranian nation to both put up with sanctions and give up its nuclear activities and continue to observe limitations [on its nuclear program]. I tell those governments that this bad dream will never come true,” the Leader said.

Stressing that the Iranian nation and government cannot tolerate to be both sanctioned and be put in the “nuclear custody,” Ayatollah Khamenei ordered the AEOI to take rapid steps to make preparations for starting uranium enrichment “up to a level of 190,000SWU for the time being within the framework of the JCPOA” and take other preliminary steps that the president has ordered from tomorrow. SWU is the standard measure of the effort required to separate isotopes of uranium (U235 and U238) during an enrichment process in nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Iran enemies desperate

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader stated that all measures taken by enemies against the Islamic Republic were the result of their desperation and confusion in the face of the Islamic establishment.

Enemy’s measures against the Islamic Republic show how desperate they are in their face-off with Iran rather than being a sign of their power, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader added that the measures taken by enemies of the Iranian nation may slow down the forward march of the nation, but cannot stop its progress.

Imam never felt weak, nor showed weakness in the face of enemies, but always stood against them with power, the Leader said adding that when dealing with enemies’ plots, Imam Khomeini never gave in to pure sentiments, but made his moves through well-calculated plans.

Domestic potentials to counter enemy

Ayatollah Khamenei further noted that in dealing with enemies, the Islamic Republic of Iran gives priority to domestic potentialities and capabilities of the nation and has absolutely no trust in the enemy.

"We are well aware of the enemy's plot and disclose it to people," the Leader said, mentioning economic, psychological and practical pressures as three major components of enemy's plot against the Iranian nation.

The main goal they seek through economic pressure and sanctions is not just to mount pressure on the Iranian government, but is to make the Iranian nation disillusioned with the Islamic establishment, the Leader said, adding that with God's assistance and through efforts made by officials and people, the enemy will never achieve this goal.

Enemy’s psychological and Practical measures

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that one of the psychological measures taken by enemies against the Iranian nation is to turn its strengths into challenges in order to strip the nation of those strengths.

The Leader added that when Iran needed enriched uranium for medical purposes, enemies put all kinds of obstacles in the way of the nation to prevent it from achieving nuclear technology. However, the Leader said, Iranian youths managed to master this technology despite enemies’ efforts.

Referring to Iran's support for oppressed people of the world, especially the people of Palestine, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that supporting the oppressed is a source of credit for Iran in the world and the country will continue to back oppressed nations and resistance forces in region and support integrity of regional countries.

As for enemies’ practical pressures on Iran, the Leader added that the main step taken by enemies in this regard is to stoke unrest by exploiting peaceful protests and gatherings that people may hold to give voice to their demands, stressing that Iranian people must remain vigilant in the face of enemies.

This year’s ceremonies coincide with the holy month of Ramadan with hundreds of thousands of fasting Iranian Muslims descending on Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum south of the capital city Tehran.

 

Iranian Uranium Enrichment 190K SWU Ayatollah Khamenei Imam Khomeini Islamic Revolution

