Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

  Monday 4 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions

Putin Signs Law to Counter US-Led Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating implementation of counter-sanctions against the US and its allies.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Steps Down After Mass Protests Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after several days of mass protests in the kingdom over austerity measures.

US Considers Direct Intervention in Yemen Aggression The US is weighing up to whether directly support Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen’s Hudaydah city upon The United Arab Emirates’ request to size the main port city from Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iranians Mark 29th Passing Anniversary of Imam Khomeini Iranians make on Monday 29th anniversary of the departure of the revered founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Iran Urges World to Resist US Law-Breaking, Bullying Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the international community to resist US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law.

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM Qatar has flatly rejected the idea of taking part in a military conflict against Iran, the Persian Gulf country’s defense minister said.

9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged “Armenian genocide,” fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’ The Yemen-based al-Qaeda offshoot has blamed Saudi King-in-waiting Mohammed bin Salman over his “sinful projects,” saying Mohammad bin Salman has “opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

Monday 4 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit
Alwaght- The frequent Israeli air aggressions against Syria over the past years finally drew a response from Damascus which on May 10 fired 68 missiles on Israeli military targets in the Golan Heights and other locations.

Shortly after the unprecedented reaction, the Syrian government said it was planning to soon launch a military operation to take back from the foreign-backed terrorists in Daraa and Quneitra in the south of the country.

The US Department of State immediately issued a statement, opposing the upcoming Syrian anti-terror assault and warned that if Damascus launches its operation in the region where a ceasefire last year was brokered by the US, Russia, and Jordan, it will take “firm and appropriate measures” in response.

Tel Aviv that often justifies its airstrikes on the Syrian government’s positions by arguing that it wants to repel Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah presence in southern Syria and close to the occupied Palestinian borders, sent its Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to Moscow to express to the Russian officials his regime’s opposition to Syrian army’s decision to liberate the south. When he came back home, the Israeli and Western media claimed the two agreed on free Israeli military strikes on the allied Iranian and Hezbollah forces across Syria. Reflecting comments by Russian officials including those by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia who on May 29 called on all foreign parties to leave the “de-escalation zones” in Syria’s south immediately, Israeli media alleged cracks are hitting the alliance between Iran and Russia, both staunch supporters of Damascus.

In an interview with Shoaib Bahman, an Iranian expert of the Russian affairs, Alwaght brought in spotlight the state of Moscow-Tehran cooperation in Syria.

Commenting on the degree of Iranian-Russian interests’ overlap in Syria, Mr Bahman said two major factors bring the two sides under a single alliance in the war-ravaged Arab nation: First, the common interests they pursue either in bilateral ties or on the international stage and econd, the will to confront the common threats. Both of them seek to save Syria’s political structure and territorial integrity, while they share the view on the need to repel the US attempts to create artificial crises in the region. They also take a confrontational approach to some regional players’ ambitions, like Saudi Arabia and Turkey, in the crisis-hit state. Tehran and Washington, on the other side, fight Syria-based terror organizations and stage efforts to prevent terrorism spread to their national territories.

“So, now the Russian and Iranian partnership, particularly in Syria, has complicated security, intelligence, and military layers. That is what perpetuates their cooperation. In fact, as long as they see common interests and risks, Russia and Iran will have a coordinated view of the Syrian conflict.”

The Iranian expert also had his say about the reasons driving the Arab-Western media’s allegations about the division between Tehran and Moscow in Syria’s future case, saying they first want to see cooperation disruption and finally its halting. After all, he continued, Iran-Russia axis put a wrench in the works of many regional and international actors seeking a role in the crisis. Presently, almost all of them are frustrated by a failure to meet their goals, while Iran and Russia turn out having the upper hand.

“We can understand the case better if we know that for the first time in the contemporary history of West Asia region a mechanism has been developed to settle a large-scale conflict without the involvement of the West, particularly the US. This was made possible with Tehran-Moscow’s joint work over the past few years. Of course, this does not appeal to the West and its regional allies. So, they misrepresent the very ordinary comments by these two countries’ officials in a way to create a sense of Moscow-Tehran’s huge dispute of stances. But the truth is that as of now, the Russian-Iranian stances as two key players in Syria are the closest among those of others. If we compare stances of such actors as the US, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, we can see that they are immersed in way deeper dispute of views over the Syrian future.”

Asked about claims of Israeli-Russian agreement on Syria’s south, Mr Bahman noted Tel Aviv’s demands for Resistance Forces' (Iranian and Hezbollah forces) pullout of the southern Syrian borders with the occupied Palestinian territories is not new. Since Russian intervention in 2014, this demand was standing. But the significant thing is that neither Russia nor any other party cannot make any promises on the issue. The Syrian government has the last word on who should stay on its soil.

“Nevertheless, the Russians have some considerations regarding Israel that makes them take no serious reactions to regime’s attacks on Syria. Sometimes, Kremlin’s position comes in a way that even echoes support for Tel Aviv’s hostile actions. We should take into account that nearly one-fifth of the Israeli population is of Russian descent who hold economic and political sway in the regime and its parliament known as Knesset. And add to this the Russian consideration for Russia-rooted people not only in occupied Palestine but also across the world. Take the Ukraine crisis, for example, where Kremlin leaders intervened in favor of Russia descendants. So, the Russian leaders seek to keep neutral in Iranian-Israeli dispute. But they also are concerned about potential military confrontation between Resistance camp and Tel Aviv that risks spoiling Russian achievements over the past years.”

The Iranian expert also touched on the outlook of Russian-Iranian ties, maintaining past years’ diplomatic, military, and intelligence work brought Tehran and Moscow under the umbrella of an alliance. But, he added, they need to engage in sustainable partnership if they want a lasting relationship. They need to expand their cultural and economic interactions, and should not stop short of political and security collaboration. If this happens, they for the first time in their history of relations can form a strategic alliance.

 

Russia Iran Syrian Crisis Daraa Israel

