9 Civilians Killed as Saudi Jets Strike Yemen’s Sanaa

Alwaght- At least nine Yemeni civilians have been killed when Saudi fighter jets struck a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada.

Saudi warplanes conducted an aerial assault against a house in the Baqim district of the province on Saturday afternoon, leaving nine people dead and several others injured, including children, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

Elsewhere in the al-Tuhayat district of Yemen's western coastal province of Hudaydah, Saudi warplanes launched at least 15 airstrikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties and the extent of damage inflicted.

An unidentified number of Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen's resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, also lost their lives and sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device went off in the Nihm district of Sana'a province.

Early on Saturday, Yemeni army soldiers, backed by allied fighters from the Popular Committees, fatally shot a Saudi trooper at al-Sadis military base in Saudi Arabia’s southern border region of Najran.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official recently warned against the “catastrophic” living conditions in Yemen, stating that there was a growing risk of famine and cholera there.

“People's lives have continued unraveling. Conflict has escalated since November driving an estimated 100,000 people from their homes,” John Ging, UN director of aid operations, told the UN Security Council on February 27.

Ging said cholera had infected 1.1 million people in Yemen since last April, and a new outbreak of diphtheria had occurred in the war-ravaged Arab country since 1982.