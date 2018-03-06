Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 3 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

News

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan

Israeli regime has postponed voting on a bill to recognize the alleged “Armenian genocide,” fearing that it could boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’ The Yemen-based al-Qaeda offshoot has blamed Saudi King-in-waiting Mohammed bin Salman over his “sinful projects,” saying Mohammad bin Salman has “opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan Pakistan says it is reassessing strained ties with the United States, a move that could lead to halting supply lines into Afghanistan.

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions” The crisis of Rohingya Muslims refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar has reached “unprecedented proportions” in recent months,

Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report The Israeli regime is selling Saudi Arabia information on development of nuclear weapons, a top ranking Israeli nuclear expert has revealed.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Postpones Vote on ‘Armenian Genocide’ over Potential Boost for Erdogan

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

Post-Brexit Britain Expands Arms Sales Even to Abusive Regimes

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade

Why Are US Lawmakers Seeking to Limit Trump’s Powers?

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

Hezbollah, Allies Win in Parliamentary Elections Angers Israel Regime

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Saudi Crown Prince Unseen Since April Attack on Royal Palace

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

US Rebukes Journalist Killings Except Ones by Israeli Regime

French Forces Sighted Alongside US Troops in Syria’s Manbij

Saudi Regime Plots to Interfere in Lebanon’s Election, Undermine Hezbollah

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

US Troops Assisting Saudi Troops in Aggression on Yemen: Report

Syria Intercepted Half of Over 70 Missiles Fired by Israeli Forces: Russia

Israeli Weapons among Arms Militants Surrendered to Syrian Army

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

What Does Hezbollah Election Success Mean Locally, Regionally?

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Asir

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

Sunday 3 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

Related Content

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said Israeli warplanes have been detected flying over the key port city of Hudaydah.

Arabic-language al-Masirah television network cited Houthi as saying that Israeli jets have been seen in Hudaydah's skies over the past few days amid a push by Saudi mercenaries to seize the Red Sea port.

"Yemen is actually fighting against a Saudi-Zionist coalition," he said, referring to a military campaign which Riyadh has been carrying out against Yemen since 2015.

Several Western countries, the US and the UK in particular, are widely known to be helping Saudi Arabia in the aggression, but this is the first time claims of Israeli complicity have been made. 

Referring to close ties between Israel and terrorist groups in Syria, Houthi noted that the Takfiri elements in Yemen are also the "mercenaries and servants" of Tel Aviv and Washington.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have no diplomatic relations, but latest reports say the two regimes are working behind the scenes to establish formal contact.

A senior Israeli nuclear expert revealed recently that Tel Aviv was selling Saudi Arabia information that would allow the kingdom to develop nuclear weapons.

Ami Dor-On, a senior nuclear commentator with the Israeli military organization iHLS, said the cooperation has been made possible in the wake of widening ties between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hudyadah situation

Hudaydah, home to about 400,000 people, is a lifeline for aid to war-torn Yemen. Riyadh claims the Houthis are using the key port for weapons delivery, an allegation rejected by the fighters.

The city, which lies on Yemen's western Red Sea coast, has witnessed renewed tensions over the past few days. Saudi-backed forces have closed in on Hudaydah, sparking fears of an all-out assault.

The UN and humanitarian organizations have warned that a potential Saudi attack on Hudaydah could result in a disaster.

Jan Egeland, a former UN aid chief who now heads the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Doha-based Al Jazeera broadcaster on Saturday that a Saudi attack would make the situation "much worse."

"We must avoid war at all costs in Hudaydah, not only because of the hundreds of thousands of people who would get in the crossfire but also because the port and the lifeline will be destroyed," he said.

Egeland further demanded "a ceasefire and peace talks" to resolve the crisis in Yemen.

"What we asked for is that the United States, the United Kingdom and France who have influence over the Saudi-led coalition - they sell arms, they have close military relations, close diplomatic and intelligence cooperation - guarantee that attacks stop," he added.

Earlier this week, the UN voiced grave concerns about the situation around Hudaydah.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also warned that fighting in Hudaydah would make "an already catastrophic situation even worse."

"The ICRC is line with international humanitarian law urges all the parties to the conflict to respect civilian lives by taking every possible measure to protect civilians," the Geneva-based humanitarian institution said in a statement.

Yemenis conduct retaliatory attacks

Separately on Saturday, al-Masirah reported that Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees had destroyed seven Saudi armored vehicles in the kingdom's southern regions of Asir and Najran.

The Yemeni attacks came in retaliation for the Saudi-led military campaign on the impoverished state.

Yemeni forces further managed to prevent the advance of Saudi and Sudanese mercenaries in Asir and killed dozens of them, the report said.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war on Yemen in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the Houthis.

The military campaign has killed and injured over 600,000 civilians, according to the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights.

Saudi Arabia has also imposed a blockade on Yemen, which has smothered humanitarian deliveries of food and medicine to the import-dependent state.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Yemen Hudaydah Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus
Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Tank Shelling on Northern Gaza
ISIS-Run Schools in Damascus Suburbs Liberated by Syrian Army
Thousands Rally Against Macron’s Planned Mass Lay-Offs
Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus

Over 250,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions
Palestine: Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza Strip
Israeli Regime to Demolish Palestinian Village in Occupied West Bank to Build More Illegal settlements
Syrian Army Repels ISIL`s Hopeless Offensive in Deir Ezzur