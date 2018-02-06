Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Assault on Yemen's Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

Saudi Assault on Yemen's Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’ The Yemen-based al-Qaeda offshoot has blamed Saudi King-in-waiting Mohammed bin Salman over his “sinful projects,” saying Mohammad bin Salman has “opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan Pakistan says it is reassessing strained ties with the United States, a move that could lead to halting supply lines into Afghanistan.

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions” The crisis of Rohingya Muslims refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar has reached “unprecedented proportions” in recent months,

Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report The Israeli regime is selling Saudi Arabia information on development of nuclear weapons, a top ranking Israeli nuclear expert has revealed.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution

Israel’s Golden Days over after Defeat of Terrorists: Senior Iranian Official

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea

Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

Three Reasons Driving Saudi Hudaydah Offensive despite UN Warning

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Reasons behind Trump’s Yes, No then Yes Approach to North Korea

Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade

At least 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Stations in Yemen’s Sanaa

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul

Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Hezbollah, Allies Win in Parliamentary Elections Angers Israel Regime

Saudi Crown Prince Unseen Since April Attack on Royal Palace

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

French Forces Sighted Alongside US Troops in Syria’s Manbij

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

China, Russia Support Iran Deal amid Trump Threats to Kill It

Palestinians Resisting Israeli Occupation Not Same as Rebels Fighting Syrian Govt

Sudan Mulls Withdrawal of Troops from Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen

25 killed as Israeli Snipers Target Palestinians along Gaza Border

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Israeli Weapons among Arms Militants Surrendered to Syrian Army

Iran president Pans Some Arab, Muslim States Silence on Israel’s Gaza Carnage

Saudi Assault on Yemen's Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

Saturday 2 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Assault on Yemen's Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

Yemen’s Hudaydah port

Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition’s potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

Three Reasons Driving Saudi Hudaydah Offensive despite UN Warning

Alwaght- Aid agencies warned that Saudi-led coalition's potential assault on the main Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will shut down a vital lifeline for millions of hungry civilians and any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.

War-torn Yemen imports 90 percent of its food, mainly through Hudaydah where UN inspectors check ships.

Senior aid officials urged Western powers providing arms and intelligence to the coalition to push their oil-rich allies to reconvene UN talks with Yemen's Ansarullah movement to avoid a bloodbath and end the three-year aggression, Reuters reported.

 “The coalition ground forces are now at the doorstep of this heavily-fortified, heavily-mined port city,” Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Reuters. “Thousands of civilians are fleeing from the outskirts of Hodeidah which is now a battle zone.”

“We cannot have war in Hodeidah, it would be like war in Rotterdam or Antwerp, these are comparable cities in Europe.”

Last week UN aid chief Mark Lowcock urged the Saudi-led coalition that controls Yemen’s ports to expedite food and fuel imports. He warned that a further 10 million Yemenis could face starvation by year-end in addition to 8.4 million already severely short of food in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemen, one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, has been facing a brutal aggression led by its northern neighbor Saudi Arabia since March 2015. Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign.

Since last month, the Saudi-led Arab coalition’s forces moved towards the strategic Hudaydah, controlled by the Yemeni army and Ansarullah movement. They made progress from the port city’s southern fronts and along the coast on the strength of air cover provided to them. Saudi-led coalition spokesman claimed on Tuesday their forces were 20 kms from the Red Sea port.

 “Hudaydah, the so-called big battle, has been looming now for 18 months with ups and downs,” Robert Mardini, Middle East regional director for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Reuters.

“It’s a densely-populated area where any military scenario will risk coming at a huge human cost.”

 “It remains a lifeline for the highlands where close to 70 percent of Yemenis live. It’s about the need to have commercial imports,” Mardini said.

“Despite all the measures put in place by the Coalition to improve imports, what is reaching Hudaydah is very short of the needs.”

Egeland  said “We are now in a race against the clock, to really get enough supplies in through Hudaydah which is very difficult given the continued severe restrictions on fuel and other imports by the coalition.

“War would mean nothing coming through.”

 

