India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report

Alwaght- India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

The Indian daily cited unnamed defense ministry officials as saying that Washington's concerns will not prevent New Delhi from going ahead with its deal to buy S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems.

"The defence ministry will approach the apex Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for approval to purchase five units of Russian S-400 air defence systems," the daily reported, adding "The ministry has received no instructions as of now to stall the contract in the wake of the US red-flagging the $5.5 billion deal."

The Trump administration has warned India of the consequences of this purchase from Russia and said it could curtail military cooperation with the United States.

The officials said the CCS headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the final decision now that both the countries have completed negotiations to close the deal.

While India has taken note of objections raised by William Thornberry, the powerful Chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee and the ambit of the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CATSA), it is open to sharing each other’s security concerns. The purchase of S-400 system will be up for discussion at the two-plus-two dialogue between Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman with their US counterparts secretary of state Mike Pompeo and secretary of defense Jim Mattis on July 6 at Washington. It is learnt that at the two-plus-two dialogue the two sides will flag security concerns over the contract and how to best come out of a sticky situation without any ramification on the close bilateral ties.

The officials said that New Delhi has already used back channels to explain India’s concerns and the need for a strong air defence system given the neighbourhood. The Indian Air Force (IAF), given the advance aerial capabilities of China and Pakistan, needs the S-400 to protect its air bases.

Prime Minister Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ia believed to have made made quiet calls to both the White House and the Kremlin to convince both the countries that India is too big a nation to belong to any camp and that it takes all decisions in its own national interest.