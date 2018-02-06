US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN

Trump Pushing Millions of Americans into Financial Ruin: UN

The United Nations monitor on poverty said the US President Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial hardship, depriving them of food and other basic needs while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy.

India to Ignor US Opposition to S-400 Deal with Russia: Report India will push ahead with its deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems ignoring opposition from the US, Hindustan Times reported.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’ The Yemen-based al-Qaeda offshoot has blamed Saudi King-in-waiting Mohammed bin Salman over his “sinful projects,” saying Mohammad bin Salman has “opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan Pakistan says it is reassessing strained ties with the United States, a move that could lead to halting supply lines into Afghanistan.

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions” The crisis of Rohingya Muslims refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar has reached “unprecedented proportions” in recent months,

Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report The Israeli regime is selling Saudi Arabia information on development of nuclear weapons, a top ranking Israeli nuclear expert has revealed.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea

US Def Sec Accuses China of Intimidation, Vows to Stay in South China Sea

US Defense Secretary James Mattis

US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.
Alwaght- US Defense Secretary James Mattis has accused China of "intimidation and coercion" in South China Sea , warning Washington will “compete vigorously” wherever cooperation is impossible.

"The US will continue to pursue a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China, cooperating when possible and competing vigorously where we must...,” Mattis stated, speaking Saturday at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"China's policy in the South China Sea stands in stark contrast to the openness our strategy promises, it calls into question China's broader goals,” the US Defense Secretary added.

Referring to reports by US intelligence that there was a high possibility Beijing had deployed anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles and other equipment on the Spratly Islands, and the landing of bomber aircraft at Woody Island, James Mattis said “Despite China’s claims to the contrary, the placement of these weapons systems is tied directly to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion.”

The South China Sea, through which an estimated $5.3 trillion worth of goods passes each year, is the subject of conflicting claims by a number of countries, some of which, like the Philippines and Singapore, have a special relationship with the US Navy. Countering China’s influence in the region has been one of Washington’s main foreign policy objectives. Over 64 percent of China’s sea trade passed through the waterway in 2016. While Washington maintains pressure on the vital trade artery as the nations are locked in talks to deescalate the risk of a global trade war, on Friday Beijing once again reiterated that it seeks "peace and stability" in the South China Sea.

"We hope the US will play a constructive and responsible role in this regard rather than stir up troubles. The US should uphold rather than undermine regional peace and stability,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters.

Mattis went on to say that, "We are aware China will face an array of challenges and opportunities in coming years, we are prepared to support China's choices if they promote long-term peace and prosperity for all in this dynamic region."

Mattis also struck at one of the key, longstanding disputes between the US and China, telling the conference that America will continue to provide defence equipment and services to Taiwan and oppose any effort to alter the status quo. China claims the self-governing island as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Beijing-Washington Tensions have been building up. Major friction persists over Taiwan, after Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act (HR 535), which deepens ties between Washington and Taipei by allowing official state visits “at all levels.” China has repeatedly condemned those relations as a violation of the One-China Policy, nominally honored by Washington since 1972.

Beijing has also repeatedly reminded Washington of its “inherent” sovereignty over the group of uninhabited Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which the US recognizes a part of Japan and has vowed to protect, under the mutual defense agreement with Tokyo.

Another point of friction in Sino-US relations is the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile systems in South Korea. Beijing believes that US hardware, allegedly placed to counter the North Korean nuclear threat, undermines strategic stability and its national security. The deployment of American Aegis systems, which Tokyo has decided to acquire, could also undermine Beijing’s nuclear deterrent and therefore serves as another point of contention in relations.

In his address, Mattis reassured allies that Washington is “focused on modernising our alliance with both Republic of Korea and Japan,” and will not put US national interests ahead of their security.

"America has expanded its engagement and deepened its connectivity across the region... ," Mattis said. “So, make no mistake, America is in the Indo-Pacific to stay, this is our priority theater, our interests and the region’s are inextricably intertwined".

Last week the US withdrew an invitation for Beijing to participate in an exercise known as Rim of the Pacific. China had participated in the exercise in 2014 and 2016.

 

