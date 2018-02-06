Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’ The Yemen-based al-Qaeda offshoot has blamed Saudi King-in-waiting Mohammed bin Salman over his “sinful projects,” saying Mohammad bin Salman has “opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan Pakistan says it is reassessing strained ties with the United States, a move that could lead to halting supply lines into Afghanistan.

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions” The crisis of Rohingya Muslims refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar has reached “unprecedented proportions” in recent months,

Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report The Israeli regime is selling Saudi Arabia information on development of nuclear weapons, a top ranking Israeli nuclear expert has revealed.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution

Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

Three Reasons Driving Saudi Hudaydah Offensive despite UN Warning

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

US House Bans Trump from Striking Iran without Congressional Approval

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

Reasons behind Trump’s Yes, No then Yes Approach to North Korea

Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians

Tired of US, Germany Pushed into China’s Open Arms

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade

Over 120 Child Refugees Missing in UK

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade

Syrian Students Going to School in Newly-Liberated Eastern Ghouta

At least 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Stations in Yemen’s Sanaa

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi

China, Russia Support Iran Deal amid Trump Threats to Kill It

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept 2 Israeli Missiles Near to Damascus

Nigerian Shiites Concerned after Forced Disappearance of Leader

Iraqi Court Sentences 8 Foreign Women to Life over ISIS Links

77 Killed, 143 Injured as Massive Dust Storms Hit North India

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia

Europe Can’t Rely on US for Military Protection: German Chancellor

2 Killed as Russian Su-30SM Jet Crashes Over Mediterranean Sea

US Main Loser of Iraq’s Parliamentary Election

Saudi Crown Prince Unseen Since April Attack on Royal Palace

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Hezbollah, Allies Win in Parliamentary Elections Angers Israel Regime

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Saudi Arabia Using US-Manufactured Cluster Bombs against Yemenis

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

According to a report by French daily Le Monde on Friday, King Salman has written a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his "profound concern" over ongoing negotiations between Qatar and Russia for the sale of the advanced anti-aircraft weapon system.

The Saudi king noted that Doha's acquisition of S-400 will jeopardize the security interests of Riyadh, urging France to intensify pressure on Qatar in an attempt to prevent the Persian Gulf emirate from acquiring the air defense system.

"[In such a situation], the kingdom would be ready to take all the necessary measures to eliminate this defense system, including military action," King Salman was quoted as saying in the letter.

The report came a day after Saudi Ambassador to Russia Rayed Krimly said negotiations between Riyadh and Moscow over the purchase of the S-400 missile system were “advancing well,” noting that the two sides were working out the technical details of the contract. Saudi Arabia had signed preliminary agreements to purchase the S-400 system from Russia during King Salman's visit to Moscow last October.

In January, Qatar's ambassador to Russia had also said that negotiations for the acquisition of S-400 were "at an advanced stage."

The announcement came about three months after Russia and Qatar inked an agreement on military and technical cooperation during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Doha last October.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Russia-based defense analyst Pavel Felgenhauer said Saudi's opposition to the possible Qatar deal will not affect Russia's decision, as Moscow's years-long efforts to forge trade ties with Saudi Arabia have not worked out due to Riyadh's political expectations.  

"Saudi Arabia has been clearly attaching political strings to any possible deal with buying Russian weapons... that Russia should scale down its cooperation with Iran primarily and maybe modify its position in Syria," Felgenhauer said.

"Qatar is not attaching such strings [and] Russia would not militarily try to get involved in anything that is happening in the [Persian] Gulf... In any case these anti-aircraft missiles, if they ever appear in Qatar, this will not be any time soon," he added.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, in a scheme generally believed to have been orchestrated by Riyadh. The four countries accused Qatar of sponsoring “terrorism” and destabilizing the region, an allegation strongly denied by Doha.

Several African countries have also broken ties with Qatar in support for the Saudi-led quartet.

The Saudi-led quartet presented Qatar with a list of demands and gave it an ultimatum to comply or face consequences. The demands included closing the Doha-based Al Jazeera broadcaster, removing Turkish troops from Qatar’s soil, scaling back ties with Iran, and ending relations with Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.

The quartet also imposed sanctions against Doha, including restrictions on Qatari aircraft using the airspace of the four countries. To further pressure Qatar, Saudi Arabia totally closed its land border with its tiny neighbor, through which much of Qatar’s food supply crossed.

Qatar, however, refused to yield and denounced the demands as unreasonable, saying its sovereignty had been attacked. In return, the four boycotting countries vowed to impose further sanctions.

According to an investigative report released by the Associated Press in late May, a top fundraiser for US President Donald Trump and his business partner had been prompting anti-Qatar policies at the highest levels of the US government over the past one-and-a-half year in return for lucrative business favors from the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Trump’s fundraiser Elliott Broidy and Lebanese-American businessman George Nader spent a year cultivating links with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who were seeking to change US foreign policy with regard to their archrival Qatar.

Broidy and Nader spearheaded their secret campaign to influence the White House and Congress and championed the anti-Qatar policy of the Persian Gulf monarchies that eventually led to the blockade of the tiny nation.

 

