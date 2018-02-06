US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution

Alwaght- The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Out of the 15 UN Security Council members, Russia, France and China along with seven others voted in favor of the Kuwait-drafted resolution on Friday, while four including Britain abstained.

The draft called for "the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in the Gaza Strip."

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said the veto risked "undermining the council's credibility and authority," and proved that the US had "extreme mal-intent."

Kuwait's Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi said the US veto "will increase the sentiment of despair among the Palestinians."

US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley called the resolution a “grossly one-sided” view of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

She also described Hamas as a major impediment to peace, proposing an alternative draft resolution which only gained Washington’s positive vote.

During a second vote, when the US put forward its own rival measure, eleven countries abstained, while Russia and two others opposed it.

At least 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the “Great March of Return” began in the Gaza Strip on March 30. Fourteen children are among the fallen Palestinians.

About 13,300 Palestinians also sustained injuries, of whom 300 are in a critical condition.

The occupied territories have witnessed new tensions ever since US President Donald Trump on December 6, 2017 announced Washington's recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s “capital” and said the US would move its embassy to the city.

The dramatic decision triggered demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories and elsewhere in the world.

The status of al-Quds is the thorniest issue in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinians see East al-Quds as the capital of their future state.