Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

Alwaght- Israeli regime has recently escalated violations on besieged Gaza Strip. On May 14, the regime's military killed 63 Palestinian protesters during the “Great March of Return.” According to Palestinian health authorities, over 120 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the Hazans anti-occupation protests since March 30 and thousands others have also been injured.

It is widely believed that the Israeli leaders have received the green light of Washington to use an iron first to intimidate the Palestinian people who have been demonstrating against the illegal relocation of the US embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem). The approach has been a mainstay of the policy of the Israeli leaders from any party in dealing with the Palestinians calling for the return of their seized rights.

The repression, however, has toughened recently, with the number of the Palestinian casualties reaching high record since the 2014 Israeli air aggression against Gaza Strip.

Gazans have responded by firing missiles into the illegal Israeli settlements and military sites, signaling that intimidation policy has failed. These developments indicate that in several aspects the situation has changed to the Israeli detriment and to the advantage of the resistant Palestinian factions.

Occupiers in isolation

Since its creation, the Israeli regime has relied on its political, and media influence to justify occupation and crimes against Palestine and the neighboring states under the ruse of self-defense, and has enjoyed its western backers to foil global consensus against its barbarity. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv ostensibly insisted on negotiations with the Palestinian Authority to materialize the two-state solution.

After anti-Palestinian crimes in the past few days and Hamas movement’s rocket response, the Israeli officials tried to push back the anti-Israeli global pressures and turn the page to their favor. But the embassy relocation has destroyed the prospects of the so-called peace talks and revealed the true color of the Israeli regime and the US to the world. Now, except for a small number of Western countries which have always supported the regime’s violations, others hold Tel Aviv accountable for escalation of the tensions.

On Thursday, the UN members collectively blocked a US-drafted statement condemning the Palestinian groups in Gaza for the rocket reaction to Israeli slaughter. In fact, now not only the Muslim nations but also a majority of the international community does not buy the Israeli regime's alibis for launching the attacks and committing crimes in broad daylight against the Palestinians for self-defense.

Unity for Palestine

Washington and Tel Aviv have always sought to sow discord in Muslim world through fueling ethno-sectarian divisions, investing in Iranophobia and triggering crises in the region using terrorist groups, like what they have done in Syria and Iraq, to drive the Palestinian cause out of the center of Islamic agenda. But the policy does not seem that much successful. After the embassy relocation and ensuing Palestinians massacre, the Muslim states, excluding a number of US-reliant Arab regimes like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE, find the Palestinian plight as their main cause. On the heels of embassy transfer and subsequent Palestinian massacre, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League held emergency meetings and announced their full support to the Palestinian resistance.

Resistance, the only road to success

After the Gaza-based resistant factions led by Hamas fired retaliatory rockets into the Israeli settlements, Fatah movement, which rules the West Bank, has strongly supported the retaliation. Before the recent developments, the negotiation with the Israelis had backers among some West Bank-based Palestinian factions as a less costly alternative to firm resistance. This created intra-Palestinian discords that were exploited by the Israeli regime to expand its settlement projects and assault Gaza unchecked. But now, the Palestinians are reuniting, something Tel Aviv seriously fears.

The embassy move and full occupation of al-Quds to a large extent revealed the flaw and futility of Fatah’s dialogue-based strategy to form a Palestinian state with Eastern al-Quds as its capital. Instead, the resistance option is accentuating itself to the other Palestinians and to the whole Muslims as the only viable choice to repel Israeli abuses.

The pro-compromise Arab states are now struggling to save their face amid increasing exposure of their true nature. Unlike in the past, they now cannot blast the legitimate Palestinian rocket attacks under the ruse of ruining the scope of peace process success. This automatically paves the way for more patronage to the resistance choice at home and abroad.

The Israeli regime and its Western patrons’ conduct made it apparent to all that they really do not care about talks or even making it to peace. Rather, their pro-dialogue remarks serve highly sham pro-peace gesture to buy time and complete their internationally illegitimate settlement projects. They have never ceased hard-hand options like bombings, arrest campaigns, torturing, and massacring the Palestinians, including the children, women, and the elders. Their aggression emboldened after Donald Trump and other hardliners assumed the power in the US. Under such circumstances, Muslims do not encourage the Palestinians to sit on their hands and watch themselves being destroyed, hence resistance remains the top choice and is the only way to victory.