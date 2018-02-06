Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

India to Discus with EU Ways of Evading US Anti-Iran Sanctions

A top Indian delegation is set to visit Europe next week to discuss ways to evade US unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia Threatens to Wage War on Qatar over S-400 Deal with Russia Saudi Arabia has reportedly threatened to take military action against neighboring Qatar if Doha purchases the S-400 aerial defense systems from Russia.

US Vetoes Pro-Palestinian UN Resolution The United States has once again vetoed a pro-Palestinian UN resolution that called for the protection of Gazans and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest - Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’ The Yemen-based al-Qaeda offshoot has blamed Saudi King-in-waiting Mohammed bin Salman over his “sinful projects,” saying Mohammad bin Salman has “opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan Pakistan says it is reassessing strained ties with the United States, a move that could lead to halting supply lines into Afghanistan.

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions” The crisis of Rohingya Muslims refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar has reached “unprecedented proportions” in recent months,

Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report The Israeli regime is selling Saudi Arabia information on development of nuclear weapons, a top ranking Israeli nuclear expert has revealed.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

Saturday 2 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Gaza Escalation Unites Palestinians, Isolates Tel Aviv

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Israeli Regime Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Protesters in Gaza: UN

Alwaght- Israeli regime has recently escalated violations on besieged Gaza Strip. On May 14, the regime's military killed 63 Palestinian protesters during the “Great March of Return.” According to Palestinian health authorities, over 120 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the Hazans anti-occupation protests since March 30 and thousands others have also been injured.

It is widely believed that the Israeli leaders have received the green light of Washington to use an iron first to intimidate the Palestinian people who have been demonstrating against the illegal relocation of the US embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem). The approach has been a mainstay of the policy of the Israeli leaders from any party in dealing with the Palestinians calling for the return of their seized rights.

The repression, however, has toughened recently, with the number of the Palestinian casualties reaching high record since the 2014 Israeli air aggression against Gaza Strip.

Gazans have responded by firing missiles into the illegal Israeli settlements and military sites, signaling that intimidation policy has failed. These developments indicate that in several aspects the situation has changed to the Israeli detriment and to the advantage of the resistant Palestinian factions.

Occupiers in isolation

Since its creation, the Israeli regime has relied on its political, and media influence to justify occupation and crimes against Palestine and the neighboring states under the ruse of self-defense, and has enjoyed its western backers to foil global consensus against its barbarity. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv ostensibly insisted on negotiations with the Palestinian Authority to materialize the two-state solution.

After anti-Palestinian crimes in the past few days and Hamas movement’s rocket response, the Israeli officials tried to push back the anti-Israeli global pressures and turn the page to their favor. But the embassy relocation has destroyed the prospects of the so-called peace talks and revealed the true color of the Israeli regime and the US to the world. Now, except for a small number of Western countries which have always supported the regime’s violations, others hold Tel Aviv accountable for escalation of the tensions.

On Thursday, the UN members collectively blocked a US-drafted statement condemning the Palestinian groups in Gaza for the rocket reaction to Israeli slaughter. In fact, now not only the Muslim nations but also a majority of the international community does not buy the Israeli regime's alibis for launching the attacks and committing crimes in broad daylight against the Palestinians for self-defense.

Unity for Palestine

Washington and Tel Aviv have always sought to sow discord in Muslim world through fueling ethno-sectarian divisions, investing in Iranophobia and triggering crises in the region using terrorist groups, like what they have done in Syria and Iraq, to drive the Palestinian cause out of the center of Islamic agenda. But the policy does not seem that much successful. After the embassy relocation and ensuing Palestinians massacre, the Muslim states, excluding a number of US-reliant Arab regimes like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE, find the Palestinian plight as their main cause. On the heels of embassy transfer and subsequent Palestinian massacre, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League held emergency meetings and announced their full support to the Palestinian resistance.

Resistance, the only road to success

After the Gaza-based resistant factions led by Hamas fired retaliatory rockets into the Israeli settlements, Fatah movement, which rules the West Bank, has strongly supported the retaliation. Before the recent developments, the negotiation with the Israelis had backers among some West Bank-based Palestinian factions as a less costly alternative to firm resistance. This created intra-Palestinian discords that were exploited by the Israeli regime to expand its settlement projects and assault Gaza unchecked. But now, the Palestinians are reuniting, something Tel Aviv seriously fears.

The embassy move and full occupation of al-Quds to a large extent revealed the flaw and futility of Fatah’s dialogue-based strategy to form a Palestinian state with Eastern al-Quds as its capital. Instead, the resistance option is accentuating itself to the other Palestinians and to the whole Muslims as the only viable choice to repel Israeli abuses.

The pro-compromise Arab states are now struggling to save their face amid increasing exposure of their true nature. Unlike in the past, they now cannot blast the legitimate Palestinian rocket attacks under the ruse of ruining the scope of peace process success. This automatically paves the way for more patronage to the resistance choice at home and abroad.

The Israeli regime and its Western patrons’ conduct made it apparent to all that they really do not care about talks or even making it to peace. Rather, their pro-dialogue remarks serve highly sham pro-peace gesture to buy time and complete their internationally illegitimate settlement projects. They have never ceased hard-hand options like bombings, arrest campaigns, torturing, and massacring the Palestinians, including the children, women, and the elders. Their aggression emboldened after Donald Trump and other hardliners assumed the power in the US. Under such circumstances, Muslims do not encourage the Palestinians to sit on their hands and watch themselves being destroyed, hence resistance remains the top choice and is the only way to victory.

 

