  Saturday 2 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

- Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Britain’s Conservatives Lambasted for Abetting Islamophobia Britain’s Conservative Party have been accused of failing to take the issue of Islamophobia seriously.

Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem)

Al-Qaeda Pans Saudi Crown Prince over ‘Sinful Projects’ The Yemen-based al-Qaeda offshoot has blamed Saudi King-in-waiting Mohammed bin Salman over his “sinful projects,” saying Mohammad bin Salman has “opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

Pakistan Considers Blocking US Supply Routes into Afghanistan Pakistan says it is reassessing strained ties with the United States, a move that could lead to halting supply lines into Afghanistan.

EU Warns Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reached “Unprecedented Proportions” The crisis of Rohingya Muslims refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar has reached “unprecedented proportions” in recent months,

Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report The Israeli regime is selling Saudi Arabia information on development of nuclear weapons, a top ranking Israeli nuclear expert has revealed.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

Friday 1 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

Late Razan Ashraf al-Najjar

- Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally near the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied territories.

According to eye witnesses, 21-year-old Razan Ashraf al-Najjar was attending to wounded Palestinian demonstrators when Israeli troopers fired indiscriminate shots.

Najjar was critically wounded as a result, and succumbed to her grave gunshot wounds shortly afterwards. Ashraf al Qedra, health ministry spokesman confirmed to reporters that al-Najjar was shot dead Friday afternoon east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

Over 100 Palestinians were also injured by Israeli regime troops in today's peaceful protest.

Every Friday, the rallies' organizers release a name for the protests. They called this Friday's rally "Friday from Gaza to Haifa" to express solidarity with Arabs who protested in the northern city of Haifa in occupied territories in support of Gaza rallies.

Over 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the “Great March of Return” began in Gaza Strip on March 30. Fourteen children are among the Palestinians killed by trigger-happy Israeli regime troops.

About 13,300 Palestinians also sustained injuries, of whom 300 are in a critical condition.

The occupied territories have witnessed new tensions ever since US President Donald Trump on December 6, 2017 announced Washington's recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s “capital” and said the US would move its embassy to the city.

 

Gaza Palestine Israeli Regime Ashraf al-Najjar

