Palestinian Nurse Killed by Israeli Troops in Anti-Occupation Protest

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian nurse treating the injured during a peaceful an anti-occupation rally near the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied territories.

According to eye witnesses, 21-year-old Razan Ashraf al-Najjar was attending to wounded Palestinian demonstrators when Israeli troopers fired indiscriminate shots.

Najjar was critically wounded as a result, and succumbed to her grave gunshot wounds shortly afterwards. Ashraf al Qedra, health ministry spokesman confirmed to reporters that al-Najjar was shot dead Friday afternoon east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

Over 100 Palestinians were also injured by Israeli regime troops in today's peaceful protest.

Every Friday, the rallies' organizers release a name for the protests. They called this Friday's rally "Friday from Gaza to Haifa" to express solidarity with Arabs who protested in the northern city of Haifa in occupied territories in support of Gaza rallies.

Over 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the “Great March of Return” began in Gaza Strip on March 30. Fourteen children are among the Palestinians killed by trigger-happy Israeli regime troops.

About 13,300 Palestinians also sustained injuries, of whom 300 are in a critical condition.

The occupied territories have witnessed new tensions ever since US President Donald Trump on December 6, 2017 announced Washington's recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israel’s “capital” and said the US would move its embassy to the city.