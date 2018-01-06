Palestinians Massively Attend Friday Prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Alwaght- Tens of thousands of Palestinians have attended Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) despite illegal restrictions imposed by the Israeli regime.

Palestinians came come from all over the West Bank to Qalandia checkpoint south of Ramallah and Beit Lahm’s northern checkpoint in an attempt to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al Quds to attend the third Friday of Ramadan prayers at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

The usurper Israeli regime only allowed women of all ages and men above 40 years of age or under 12 years to reach the occupied city without a permit.

Palestinians started reaching the two checkpoints to the north and south of the holy city since the early hours of Friday to secure a place at Al-Aqsa Mosque, where over 200,000 people attended the previous Friday prayers.

Israeli regime forces were deployed in large numbers in the city and on roads leading to it, blocking traffic to cars and some roads to people.

Entire families, elderly and young people are seen walking the streets of al-Quds and going through the narrow gates of the Old City Wall to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque, adorned by the golden Dome of the Rock.

Over a quarter of a million people are believed to have reached the holy mosque today to attend Friday prayers despite the restriction imposed by the Israeli regime.

The number of worshippers is expected to tremendously increase next Friday Muslims will be marking International Quds Day.

Every year on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, millions of people across the world take to the streets to mark International Quds Day, showing their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocities.

This year’s Quds Day comes weeks after the US officially opened its new embassy in occupied al-Quds amid a deadly Israeli crackdown on protests in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The decision sparked outrage and deadly protests in Palestine and Muslim nations, which deem al-Quds as the future capital of a Palestinian state.