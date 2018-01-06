Israeli Regime Assisting Saudis to Develop Nuclear Weapons: Report

Alwaght- The Israeli regime is selling Saudi Arabia information on development of nuclear weapons, a top ranking Israeli nuclear expert has revealed.

Ami Dor-On, a senior nuclear commentator with the Israeli regime’s military organization iHLS, said the cooperation is part of the rapprochement between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This information should shock us as we see the world is changing for the worse, following the race for the possession of nuclear weapons that pass right over our heads in the Middle East,” the Middle East Monitor quoted the expert as saying on Thursday, citing a report by Arabi21.

According to the Israeli writer, the Tel Aviv regime is aware that Saudis would eventually make the move for developing nuclear weapons and want to make sure they would not go to other regional players such as Pakistan to obtain the know-how.

“It can be assumed that Israel may take the initiative to develop Saudi Arabia’s efforts to acquire nuclear weapons and not leave it solely to Pakistan, given the growing Saudi-Israeli relations,” the expert added.

Dor-On claimed that Pakistan has already signaled its willingness to transfer the expertise to Saudi Arabia "within a month" should the arms race intensify.

Last month Saudi foreign minister praised the US for abandoning the Iran nuclear deal, the threatened that the kingdom will make nuclear bombs if the Islamic Republic moves to develop an atomic weapons program.

“We have made it very clear that if Iran acquires a nuclear capability we will do everything we can to do the same,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.

Iran, itself a victim of weapons of mass destruction, says it has had no nuclear weapons program and is not in pursuit of such arms. The peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program has repeatedly been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Saudi Arabia is currently pursuing a nuclear program for what it claims to be energy purposes. It is in talks with the US to secure an atomic deal that could pave the way for the Saudi regime to enrich uranium.