  Friday 1 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea

China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron adding credence to reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia, where he abruptly announced his resignation live on Saudi TV.

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM Russian Foreign Ministry Said on Monday ISIS terrorists are feeling increasingly comfortable in a refugee camp located near a US military base in southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine Saudi-led coalition’s bloody war on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn as aggressors are closing in on main port city of Hodeidah where handles the bulk of the nation’s commercial imports and critically-needed aid supplies.

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran News Delhi will not follow sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US on Iran, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday, indicating that her country will keep trading with the Islamic Republic.

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor The US, under Donald Trump’s administration, is becoming increasingly unpredictable and “unreliable” to its European partners, the Austrian chancellor noted, joining a chorus of EU members urging for more unity and self-reliance.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea

Thursday 31 May 2018
 
 
 
 
 
China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying

China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Alwaght- China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the US about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

 “Hyping up militarization in the South China Sea by some people in the US is quite preposterous,” said China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

“The United States military presence in the South China Sea is greater than that of China and other countries that surround the seas combined,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing.

Hua also questioned whether U.S. Navy “freedom of navigation” operations were really about preserving the right for ships to sail through the region or an attempt to maintain hegemony.

“This sounds like a case of a thief crying ‘stop thief’ to cover their misdeeds,” she said.

Hua’s comments came two days after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that the US would continue to confront what Washington sees as China’s militarization of islands in the South China Sea. He also called the disputed sea as “international waters” where “a lot of nations want to see freedom of navigation.”

Speaking at a separate briefing, defense ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said they had noted that the United States had recently been “turning a blind eye to the facts and hyping up” the militarization of the South China Sea.

No country has the right to “make irresponsible remarks” about China’s building of necessary defense facilities on its own territory, Ren said.

The Global Times, a Chinese newspaper close to the government, said in an editorial on Thursday that China must prepare to forcefully respond to any “extreme” U.S. interference in the South China Sea.

“Aside from deploying defensive weapons on the Xisha Islands, China should build a powerful deterrence system, including an aerial base and a roving naval force and base,” the paper said.

Over the weekend, two US Navy warships, the Higgins guided-missile destroyer and the Antietam, a guided-missile cruiser, sailed within 12 nautical miles of the Paracel Islands of the South China Sea islands, which are claimed by China, drawing strong criticism from Beijing.

China’s sovereignty claim over the whole South China Sea has been challenged by Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines. The sea serves as a gateway to global sea routes, though which about $3.4 trillion of trade passes each year.

Washington openly opposes China’s claim over the sea and it also constantly accuses Beijing of undertaking a land reclamation program through building artificial islands in the sea and deploying weapons there. Washington also says Beijing could use the islands as military bases.

 

