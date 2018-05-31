Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites him to Moscow

Alwaght-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Lavrov and North Korea’s leader pledged to do their utmost to secure peace talks to ease the Korean tensions. Next time, both may hold talks in Moscow, as Lavrov has invited Kim to pay a visit to Russia.

“We’ll be happy if you come visit,” Lavrov said, with Kim in turn sending his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his visit Lavrov also met his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho. The Russian diplomat cautioned that the ultimate goal of Korean denuclearization cannot be reached as long as sanctions against Pyongyang are in place.

Russia is prepared to support any “concrete agreements” that might result from negotiations in the UN, provided they “meet the interests of all parties involved, including the DPRK (North Korea).”

Lavrov’s trip on Thursday comes amid preparations for a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim set for June 12. Washington wants North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in return for sanctions and economic relief.

Pyongyang has a different view of denuclearization and remains deeply worried that abandoning its deterrent would leave it vulnerable, especially while the US maintains a military presence in South Korea.

Lavrov said he hoped the meeting between Kim and Trump would not degenerate into a trading of accusations.

“We support the changes happening now in relations between the two Koreas, between Pyongyang and Washington,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

“We really hope these talks … do not end up in ultimatums.”

Last Friday Putin said that finding a solution to the North Korea nuclear tensions is of great importance to Russia and North Korea’s sovereignty should be guaranteed.

“A full denuclearization of North Korea” should involve giving “North Korea a guarantee of their sovereignty and inviolability”, Putin said.