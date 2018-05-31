We Press for US Military Exit from Iraq: Al-Sadr Office’s Head

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 1 June 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea

China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron adding credence to reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia, where he abruptly announced his resignation live on Saudi TV.

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM Russian Foreign Ministry Said on Monday ISIS terrorists are feeling increasingly comfortable in a refugee camp located near a US military base in southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine Saudi-led coalition’s bloody war on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn as aggressors are closing in on main port city of Hodeidah where handles the bulk of the nation’s commercial imports and critically-needed aid supplies.

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran News Delhi will not follow sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US on Iran, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday, indicating that her country will keep trading with the Islamic Republic.

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor The US, under Donald Trump’s administration, is becoming increasingly unpredictable and “unreliable” to its European partners, the Austrian chancellor noted, joining a chorus of EU members urging for more unity and self-reliance.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

We Press for US Military Exit from Iraq: Al-Sadr Office’s Head

Thursday 31 May 2018
 
 
 
 
 
We Press for US Military Exit from Iraq: Al-Sadr Office's Head


Alwaght- Now that the final results of the Iraqi parliamentary election have come out, the Iraqi parties are engaged in meetings which are expected to yield agreements on a new government. Alwaght has talked to Dia al-Assadi, the head of the political office of Iraq’s Sayyed Muqtada al-Sad, leader of Iraq's Saeroon coalition, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, 

Asked about current negotiations and particularly the role played by al-Sadr’s Saeroon Coalition, al-Assadi said that the talks are presently in their early stages, and meetings are taking place between the various sides to get a picture of the other sides’ positions. But they are far from finalization and yielding results at the present time.

“I believe in the upcoming days or even a month from now, we can think of initial deals. But the current meetings are meant to get an idea of what the factions and their leaders hold.”

Al-Assadi commented on the reasons behind al-Sadr’s announcement about readiness to ally with any coalition, excluding the State of Law and Fatah coalitions, maintaining that there are a set of principles laid out by al-Sadr and Saeroon leadership collectively. If these principles are met by any political faction, Saeroon are ready to coalesce with them. Otherwise, it cannot enter any alliances at least in the current government formation stage.

“These principles are clear to all. Forsaking any sectarian coalitions and avoiding to bow to any foreign power, either the US or the regional powers. These principles also build a platform to sue the corrupts and culprits who are responsible for messing up the Iraqi money. They stand basis to build balanced relations with the regional countries without exclusion for the good of Iraq’s security and interests. If the other factions agree with our principles, they will be within a broad coalition.”

Asked about whether Saeroon and the Sunni Al-Qarar Al-Iraqi Coalition reached an initial agreement with sponsorship by the Sunni businessmen Khamis al-Khanjar, Al-Assadi noted that the present meetings are for nothing but assessing the other sides’ viewpoints, but no alliance is finalized so far. He confirmed that Saeroon talked to Al-Qarar leaders, but there was no meeting with al-Khanjar specifically. He held that the two debated their ideas about the future cabinet. And that was a routine meeting, like seeing other factions, according to him. “Now Saeroon has a picture of what others think and the issues they focus on. But there is no stated alliance or initial pact.”

Al-Assadi also has had his say on the US military presence in Iraq and also Washington’s efforts to manipulate the alliances in the upcoming Iraqi politics, asserting that Saeroon refuse any meddling in the decision-making process.

“As Sayyed al-Sadr put it, the decision is Iraq’s and it should remain Iraq’s without taking regional or international influences. Concerning the American military presence, as Sadrist Movement with independent views, we have been against any military presence of the US on the Iraqi soil. We are in fact against any uninvited military presence. Any American or non-American presence unyielding to the Iraqi law and decisions is considered occupation. After government formation, like before that, we view the American military as uninvited. Via legal and constitutional channels, we will work to end it. We seek a stable Iraq. The government should be capable of spreading its rule across the country and establishing balanced ties with the world countries. We do not need military presence and we believe that the army and security forces now can deal with critical security cases and preserve the stability and security.”

Alwaght asked al-Assadi about whether Iraq is a scene to Washington’s anti-Iranian reckoning and if the Americans are pressuring Tehran via Baghdad. He answered: “We already made it clear that any hostility against the regional states via Iraq is unacceptable. We refuse that Iraq becomes a launching pad for aggression against any neighboring country, including the Islamic Republic of Iran. We believe that any aggression or even threat of aggression will destabilize the region. There is no interest in threats against any country. Nor is it of interests of Baghdad that threats come out from Iraq. This takes us to reject any foreign sway over the Iraq decisions.”

Al-Assadi also addressed what some believe to be huge differences between Tehran and Sadrist Movement. He, however, rejected that the diplomatic and political relations with the Islamic Republic are deteriorated. Rather, he praised Iran as a “respectful neighbor”. He added that al-Sadr repeatedly rejected anti-Iranian media blackening.

“Assad said that he does not accept any body’s disrespect of any regional government, on top of them the Islamic Republic of Iran. He does not accept to see that happening in his name or in the Sadr family or the Sadrist Movement’s name. So, any comments we see every now and then are personal ideas and never reflect the Sadrist Movement or Sayyed al-Sadr’s viewpoints.”

On May 15, the Saudi Minister for Arab Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan in a tweet appeared to draw a picture of the upcoming government-making coalitions. Asked about al-Sadr’s response to the tweet, Al-Assadi noted that Al-Sadr gave a clear reaction.

“Al-Sadr responded that the Iraqis make their own decisions independently. There is no response clearer than this one. I also commented on the tweet saying that such remarks do not help Iraq’s stability nor do they help the political process. They are hasty comments and are not reflecting the Iraqi realities. By the way, we tell those who accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran of meddling in Iraq that we refuse any foreign interference. The Iraqi government is picked by the people and so it has the capability of decision-making.”

He continued that Baghdad attempts to build strong and balanced relations with the regional states.

“You know that Iraq’s neighbors differ in terms of degree of their significance and the depth of their ties with Baghdad. Every neighbor has its own distinctions. Iran has a special distinction, as do Turkey and Saudi Arabia. During his recent meeting with the regional countries’ ambassadors, Sayyed al-Sadr told them that the disputes between regional countries cast a shadow on Iraq. So, he hopes for stability and respect between all of the regional states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia. We have to beware of the real enemies of unity and Muslim world who occupied our lands and their policies during this period oppressed and impoverished our nations. The Arab and Muslim countries should unite to confront these challenges.”

When asked about his view of the negative Saudi Arabian role in the region and Iraq, the Al-Sadr political offices chief responded that Sadrist Movement does not make accusations against any country without evidence. “We have to ask the government to deliver any clear evidence about that if they have them.”

He did not deny that there were hate speeches and calls by some Saudi preachers asking the youths from other countries to head to Iraq to launch suicide attacks. “As you know, ISIS is not an ordinary militant organization. It embraces an ideology.” He continued that Baghdad complained to Saudi Arabia that the Saudi hate fatwas do not contribute to regional stability.

“We told them that the Iraqi Shiites are monotheistic Muslims and they carry out Haj rites. They told us that they understand the situation in Iraq. Some (Saudi) sides and figures read the Iraqi conditions the wrong way. Now they try to correct that.”

He said that Iraq’s foreign ministry takes the necessary arrangements if there is any evidence. He went on to say that even if there are proofs about the meddling, they should not be exposed to media. Because giving the case publicity will unleash accusations and tensions. That is something, he said, they do not want for Saudi Arabia, Iran, or any other neighboring state.

Iraq Elections Saerun Sadr US Intervention Iran Saudi Arabia

