Post-Brexit Britain Expands Arms Sales Even to Abusive Regimes

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

News

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea

China Lambastes US Claims on Alleged Militarization of South China Sea

China has lambasted as “ridiculous” claims by the United States about alleged militarization of the South China Sea.

Russian FM Meets North Korean Leader in Pyongyang, Invites Him to Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

Trump’s ’Animal’ Insult Represents Himself: President Assad Syrian president Bashar al Assad has said that US Donald Trump’s "animal Assad" insult is representation of the US president himself.

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead Militants have clashed with security forces in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif leaving at least one person dead.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron adding credence to reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia, where he abruptly announced his resignation live on Saudi TV.

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM Russian Foreign Ministry Said on Monday ISIS terrorists are feeling increasingly comfortable in a refugee camp located near a US military base in southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine Saudi-led coalition’s bloody war on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn as aggressors are closing in on main port city of Hodeidah where handles the bulk of the nation’s commercial imports and critically-needed aid supplies.

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran News Delhi will not follow sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US on Iran, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday, indicating that her country will keep trading with the Islamic Republic.

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor The US, under Donald Trump’s administration, is becoming increasingly unpredictable and “unreliable” to its European partners, the Austrian chancellor noted, joining a chorus of EU members urging for more unity and self-reliance.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Post-Brexit Britain Expands Arms Sales Even to Abusive Regimes

Post-Brexit Britain Expands Arms Sales Even to Abusive Regimes

Alwaght- The Israeli regime’s violent repression of the Palestinian protests over the past few weeks may not have drawn practical reactions from a majority of the Western governments, but it was also too heinous to be given a blind eye by the global public, the pro-rights organizations, and also the Western media outlets. The displaced Palestinians were protesting as part of “Great March of Return”, calling for restoration of their right to return home. But the Israeli iron fist left so far 123 of them dead and 13,000 injured.

Citing a statistical report by the London-based NGO Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), the Guardian, maintained on Sunday that the British defense contractors sold unprecedented amounts of weapons to Tel Aviv in recent years. The figures suggest that in 2017 the government issued licenses for £222 million ($294.8 million) worth of weapons exported to the Israeli army, making the Israeli regime the eighth biggest market for the British-made arms. The NGO said that the 2017 sales were way larger than the year before which it reported were £86 million ($114 million), adding that the 2016 sales were also a big growth compared to £20 million ($26 million) in 2015.

London has been increasingly under fire from the human rights organizations over the past year for selling weapons to the repressive regimes. A CAAT report in March 2018 made it clear that Britain issued licenses secretly to make sure that the arms shipped to the regimes with a black record of abuses against human rights in West Asia region will remain hidden.

During the trip to London of Mohammad bin Salman, the highly controversial and warlike Saudi crown prince, in March, Britain signed £10 billion (nearly $14 billion) worth of Typhoon fighter jets with the Arab kingdom. During the prince’s stay in London, protests were held in opposition to his invitation and sealing the military sales deal. According to the agreement, Britain will deliver to Saudi Arabia some 48 multi-purpose Eurofighter Typhoon jets, manufactured by BAE Systems.

A recent leaked report has revealed that some 7,000 British defense industry personnel are involved in Saudi Arabia’s aggression on Yemen which has resulted in unprecedented war crimes and atrocities.

The London backing to the anti-Yemeni campaign, now in its fourth years, comes while the pro-rights groups, on top of them the Amnesty International, accuse the Saudi-led Arab military coalition of war crimes for their violation of war principles and indiscriminate attacks whose major victims are the women and children. In October 2017, the UN blacklisted Saudi Arabia as a children rights violator for its slaughter of defenseless Yemen children. The UN shortly after withdrew its labeling, after Riyadh put strains and threatened to cut its funding for the international body.

Brexit, economic hardship, and military sales

After the EU exit referendum, held on June 23, 2016, the government of Prime Minister Theresa May has gone through a period of highly challenging economic difficulties.

Being a member of the European Union is supportive to the businesses in Britain. But the exit from the European bloc, dubbed Brexit, will bring damages to the production sector and destroys hundreds of thousands of jobs in the country. Since the plebiscite result came out, the government has been involved in intensive talks with the EU to secure a smooth withdrawal from the 28-member club to minimize the detrimental impacts on the mutual companies. But as of now, it has failed to reach acceptable results.

In February, The Independent newspaper published a report of revealed findings of a Britain cabinet’s research which proves risks to the national economy once the Brexit process is complete. According to the report, if the government leaves the EU without a certain agreement with the Union, the national economy will suffer some £252 billion ($334.6 billion) damages. Further figures suggest in case of leaving with disarmament, the British GDP in the next 15 years will totally shrink by over £3 trillion ($4 trillion). More findings maintain that even in case of reaching a withdrawal deal with the European bloc, the nation’s GDP in next 15 years will be £131 billion ($174) less than expectations.

According to the latest figures by Britain’s Office for National Statistics, Britain’s slowdown has been confirmed, with new GDP figures showing the economy only expanded by 0.1 in the first three months of 2018, compared to the 0.4 percent of the last quarter of 2017.

Therefore, this conundrum has strongly emboldened the British authorities to seek new strategic trade footholds in other countries after Brexit. West Asia, a region of oil wealthy states which is a permanent and attractive market for the global military manufacturing brands, falls to the center of focus of the London leaders. Once free from the impeding laws of the EU which restrict arms sales to the human rights-abusing states, Britain can have a bigger share in the largely-lucrative weapons market of the region.

Addressing the world’s largest arms fair in London, Defense and Security Equipment International (DESI) in mid-September 2017, Britain’s Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon outlined his vision for his country to take a bigger share of the international defense market and claimed demand was going “through the roof” because of increasing war and terror.

“As we look to live post-Brexit and spread our wings further across the world, it’s high time we do more to compete for a share of this international export market,” the defense secretary was quoted as saying to the audience. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain, which major arms purchasers and engaged in the war against Yemen, were invited to the annual fair.

The record of London arms sales to the most heinous human rights violators and war criminals like Riyadh and Tel Aviv very well reveals how sham the British intervention is in other states under the guise of human rights drives, such as the missile strikes in Syria under the excuse of use of chemical weapons. This gives a very dangerous conclusion: London does not hesitate to sell arms to regimes with a record of barbarous crimes against the humanity if this secures its interests.

 

