  Thursday 31 May 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

Turkey threatened to deny the US access Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south amid reports that the United States blocks the sale of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron adding credence to reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia, where he abruptly announced his resignation live on Saudi TV.

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM Russian Foreign Ministry Said on Monday ISIS terrorists are feeling increasingly comfortable in a refugee camp located near a US military base in southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine Saudi-led coalition’s bloody war on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn as aggressors are closing in on main port city of Hodeidah where handles the bulk of the nation’s commercial imports and critically-needed aid supplies.

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran News Delhi will not follow sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US on Iran, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday, indicating that her country will keep trading with the Islamic Republic.

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor The US, under Donald Trump’s administration, is becoming increasingly unpredictable and “unreliable” to its European partners, the Austrian chancellor noted, joining a chorus of EU members urging for more unity and self-reliance.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor Four Russian servicemen have lost their lives after militants launched an attack against an artillery battery of the Syrian army in the country’s eastern province of Deir Ez-zor, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard, Extremist Israeli settlers destroyed some 700 trees in a Palestinian-owned grape orchard in occupied West Bank, and spray-painted racist graffiti on walls surrounding it late Saturday night, WAFA News reported.

Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians At least two Palestinian were killed and one more critically Sunday morning after Israeli regime struck what it said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire.

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre The UK is selling record amounts of arms to Israel, despite regime’s massacre of dozens of Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza strip.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul
Wednesday 30 May 2018

Wednesday 30 May 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul
Alwaght- Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Two bombs went off at a checkpoint leading to the building, and then assailants started shooting. The gun battle lasted for hours.

"The explosion happened very close to the building and the fighters were attempting to go inside," Najib Danish, interior ministry spokesman, told Al Jazeera. "The assault is over now and a search operation is under way."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, Taliban militants attacked a police station in southern Afghanistan. The militants detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the entrance of a police station in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar Province, according to police spokesman Shapoor Ahmadzai. Later, three gunmen entered the police station compound and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

“In half an hour, security forces killed all the attackers. Unfortunately, three national police and three traffic police were also killed. Eight civilians have also been wounded,” Ahmadzai explained.

A car bomb also went off inside a garage in Kandahar, killing three mechanics and wounding 10 people, according to the Kandahar governor’s spokesman, Daud Ahmadi. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the Kandahar attack.

Last week, the Taliban issued a warning to Kabul residents to stay away from “military bases” since they were planning to carry out more attacks on “the enemy’s military and intelligence centers.”

The Afghan Defense Ministry reacted to the warning by saying that police and troops were “ready to protect the people with all means possible,” and that they would not allow the militants to reach their “un-Islamic and inhuman goals.”

The ISIS terrorist group is also present in Afghanistan.

 

Tags :

Afghanistan Kabul Terror Attack

