Afghan Forces End Assault on Interior Ministry Building in Kabul

Alwaght- Afghan security forces have managed to kill 6 attackers on Wednesday, putting an end to a coordinated assault on the Interior Ministry building in the capital, Kabul.

Two bombs went off at a checkpoint leading to the building, and then assailants started shooting. The gun battle lasted for hours.

"The explosion happened very close to the building and the fighters were attempting to go inside," Najib Danish, interior ministry spokesman, told Al Jazeera. "The assault is over now and a search operation is under way."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, Taliban militants attacked a police station in southern Afghanistan. The militants detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the entrance of a police station in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar Province, according to police spokesman Shapoor Ahmadzai. Later, three gunmen entered the police station compound and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

“In half an hour, security forces killed all the attackers. Unfortunately, three national police and three traffic police were also killed. Eight civilians have also been wounded,” Ahmadzai explained.

A car bomb also went off inside a garage in Kandahar, killing three mechanics and wounding 10 people, according to the Kandahar governor’s spokesman, Daud Ahmadi. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the Kandahar attack.

Last week, the Taliban issued a warning to Kabul residents to stay away from “military bases” since they were planning to carry out more attacks on “the enemy’s military and intelligence centers.”

The Afghan Defense Ministry reacted to the warning by saying that police and troops were “ready to protect the people with all means possible,” and that they would not allow the militants to reach their “un-Islamic and inhuman goals.”

The ISIS terrorist group is also present in Afghanistan.