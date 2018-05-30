Saudi Arabia Seeks to Form Kurdish-Arabic Militia in Syria

Alwaght- Saudi officials have reported met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, as Riyadh seeks to expand its clout in the warn-torn country.

According to Anadolu Agency, three Saudi military consultants met with the YPG militias in a village in the northeast Aleppo city of Kobani on Friday.

The YPG and Saudi officials discussed forming a new coalition with Arab forces in Syria that would be funded by the oil-rich kingdom, the Turkish news agency reported.

Saudi military officials were reportedly in the village to form an Arab force with the Sanadid Forces, who fight for the YPG militants under the US-backed umbrella group, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Saudi officials have reportedly set up communication checkpoints in Hasakah and Qamishli to recruit fighters and are promising $200 to every fighter who joins the improvised force. The new Arab force will be part of the North Syria Federation, which the YPG had unilaterally claimed on March 17, 2016.

Saudi Arabia reportedly sent truckloads of aid to the YPG via Iraq last month, without explaining its content or revealing if there was any ammunition or weapons inside.

A Saudi minister who is responsible for Gulf relations visited the YPG-held Raqqa province last October with US officials to gather information.

Syrian opposition confirms Saudi funding

The Syrian pro-opposition al-Baladi News website claimed that Saudi Arabia provided Syria-based the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), with financial funding, Turkey's yenisafak daily reported.

According to an article published by the Arabic language al-Baladi News, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) has started taking registrations in the town of al-Ya'arabiyeh, located on the Syria-Iraq border, together with the al-Sanadid Forces for “border forces.”

There are claims that the PYD is receiving funding from Saudi Arabia for the armed “Border Guard Force.” Those who sign up will be recruited for two years and receive a monthly salary of $200.