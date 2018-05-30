Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

Alwaght- Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS's twin terror attacks in the country's capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Seventeen people were killed and dozens were injured in dual terrorist attacks in Tehran in early June 2017, when ISIS terrorists attacked the national parliament and the shrine of Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Iran's Fars news agency cited Abolfazl Aboutorabi, a member of parliament’s judicial commission, as saying on Tuesday “During the presidential campaign, Trump clearly spoke about the performance of his rival, Mrs. Clinton, saying that the US has created the ISIS”.

During his election campaign, US President Donald Trump repeatedly accused his predecessor’s administration – in particular, Democratic Party rival and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton – of creating ISIS.

“Hillary Clinton created ISIS with Obama,” Trump told his supporters in January 2016. In a CBS 60 Minutes interview that aired July 17, 2016, he reiterated: “Hillary Clinton invented ISIS with her stupid policies.”

Now the Islamic Republic is turning Trump’s rhetoric into a case against the US, blaming Washington for its alleged role in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Tehran, for which ISIS claimed responsibility.

Aboutorabi stressed that "there is nothing more reliable than a claim raised by a country's president."

Noting that a state leader’s word must be reliable enough to serve as proof in court, the Iranian MP announced that parliament has decided to initiate a lawsuit against Washington in the “international” court. “The public prosecutor has also filed a lawsuit in this regard,” Aboutorabi added.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) accused Saudi Arabia of masterminding the attacks, saying that the assaults “happened only a week after the meeting between the US president [Donald Trump] and the [Saudi] backward leaders who support terrorists.” While Washington sent condolences over the tragedy, Tehran rejected those “claims of friendship.”

The Islamic Republic’s idea to take the US to court for “creating” IS comes less than a month after a federal judge in New York found Iran liable for the deaths of more than 1,000 people in the September 11 attacks and ordered Tehran to pay more than $6 billion in damages.

Iran rejected Judge George Daniels’ default ruling, accusing the US judicial system of attempts to “rewrite history.” In its response, the foreign ministry reiterated that Iran had nothing to do with organizing or financing the 9/11 attacks. Previously, Judge Daniels issued default judgments against Iran, in 2011 and 2016, ordering the Islamic Republic to pay billions of dollars to victims of the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.