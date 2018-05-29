Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 30 May 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal.

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump's Remarks

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

Iran plans to sue the US for its indirect involvement in ISIS’s twin terror attacks in the country’s capital last year, Iranian legislator Abolfazl Aboutorabi said, explaining that that US president Donald Trump himself has repeatedly admitted Washington leaders has created the terrorist group .

Israeli Regime Strikes over 30 Targets in Gaza Israeli regime struck dozens more targets in besieged Gaza strip allegedly in response to the cross-border fire and shelling.

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron adding credence to reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia, where he abruptly announced his resignation live on Saudi TV.

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM Russian Foreign Ministry Said on Monday ISIS terrorists are feeling increasingly comfortable in a refugee camp located near a US military base in southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine Saudi-led coalition’s bloody war on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn as aggressors are closing in on main port city of Hodeidah where handles the bulk of the nation’s commercial imports and critically-needed aid supplies.

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran News Delhi will not follow sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US on Iran, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday, indicating that her country will keep trading with the Islamic Republic.

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor The US, under Donald Trump’s administration, is becoming increasingly unpredictable and “unreliable” to its European partners, the Austrian chancellor noted, joining a chorus of EU members urging for more unity and self-reliance.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor Four Russian servicemen have lost their lives after militants launched an attack against an artillery battery of the Syrian army in the country’s eastern province of Deir Ez-zor, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard, Extremist Israeli settlers destroyed some 700 trees in a Palestinian-owned grape orchard in occupied West Bank, and spray-painted racist graffiti on walls surrounding it late Saturday night, WAFA News reported.

Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians At least two Palestinian were killed and one more critically Sunday morning after Israeli regime struck what it said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire.

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre The UK is selling record amounts of arms to Israel, despite regime’s massacre of dozens of Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza strip.

House Wants Probe into US Involvement in Yemen’s Secret Torture Prisons The US House of Representatives has voted to investigate the US role in torture prisons in south of Yemen, calling on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to find out.

Qatar Bans Saudi-Led Block’s Goods in Retaliation for 1-Year Embargo Qatari government has ordered shops to remove goods that come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, in reaction to the Saudi-led block’s wide-ranging boycott on the Persian Gulf emirate, Doha officials said Saturday

At least 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Stations in Yemen’s Sanaa Saudi-led coalition’s recent airstrike in Sanaa has killed at least four Yemeni civilians and injured 10 mores on Saturday.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West

Syria Takes over as Chair of UN Disarmament Body, Irks West
Alwaght- Syria took the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN)’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, irking the US and allies.

Syrian Ambassador Hussam Edin Aala opened the conference’s latest round on Tuesday.

The chairing of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) rotates alphabetically among the body’s 65 members every four weeks, and Syria’s turn came on Monday.

The US, opposed to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, objected to Syria’s takeover of the committee’s presidency.

“Syria’s presence here is a travesty… and it is just unacceptable for them to be leading this body,” US Ambassador Robert Wood said just before the session began on Tuesday.

The US delegation — led by Wood — then briefly left the room in protest and returned shortly afterwards.

US Ambassador Robert Wood walks out in protest at Syria’s presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 29, 2018. (Photo by Reuters)

Back on the floor, Wood voiced Washington’s displeasure.

“Let me be clear: we cannot permit ‘business as usual’ in the CD while Syria presides over this body,” Wood said, referring to potential plans to disrupt upcoming meetings. “During the next four weeks, we will be present in this hall to ensure that Syria is not able to advance initiatives that run counter to the interests of the United States, but we will fundamentally alter the nature of our presence in the plenaries.”

After making that statement, the US ambassador moved to a seat usually reserved for assistants, apparently in protest.

Ahead of the session, Wood had stressed that his country did not plan to boycott the CD during the four weeks of Syrian presidency.

A number of ambassadors from other countries, including Britain, Australia, and France, echoed Wood’s remarks.

British ambassador Matthew Rowland said in a statement "The UK deplores the fact that Syria will assume the presidency of the Conference on Disarmament, given the regime's consistent and flagrant disregard of international non-proliferation and disarmament norms and agreements".

The Syrian government surrendered its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the removal and destruction of the weaponry.

Western governments and their allies, however, have continued to accuse Damascus of having conducted chemical attacks on a number of occasions during the conflict in Syria.

The Syrian government has rejected all allegations of chemical attacks and has pointed to the conclusion of the UN-OPCW mission to make the case that it is no more in possession of chemical armaments.

 

