  Tuesday 29 May 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia

The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron adding credence to reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia, where he abruptly announced his resignation live on Saudi TV.

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM Russian Foreign Ministry Said on Monday ISIS terrorists are feeling increasingly comfortable in a refugee camp located near a US military base in southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine Saudi-led coalition’s bloody war on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn as aggressors are closing in on main port city of Hodeidah where handles the bulk of the nation’s commercial imports and critically-needed aid supplies.

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran News Delhi will not follow sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US on Iran, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday, indicating that her country will keep trading with the Islamic Republic.

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor The US, under Donald Trump’s administration, is becoming increasingly unpredictable and “unreliable” to its European partners, the Austrian chancellor noted, joining a chorus of EU members urging for more unity and self-reliance.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor Four Russian servicemen have lost their lives after militants launched an attack against an artillery battery of the Syrian army in the country’s eastern province of Deir Ez-zor, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard, Extremist Israeli settlers destroyed some 700 trees in a Palestinian-owned grape orchard in occupied West Bank, and spray-painted racist graffiti on walls surrounding it late Saturday night, WAFA News reported.

Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians At least two Palestinian were killed and one more critically Sunday morning after Israeli regime struck what it said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire.

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre The UK is selling record amounts of arms to Israel, despite regime’s massacre of dozens of Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza strip.

House Wants Probe into US Involvement in Yemen’s Secret Torture Prisons The US House of Representatives has voted to investigate the US role in torture prisons in south of Yemen, calling on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to find out.

Qatar Bans Saudi-Led Block’s Goods in Retaliation for 1-Year Embargo Qatari government has ordered shops to remove goods that come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, in reaction to the Saudi-led block’s wide-ranging boycott on the Persian Gulf emirate, Doha officials said Saturday

At least 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Stations in Yemen’s Sanaa Saudi-led coalition’s recent airstrike in Sanaa has killed at least four Yemeni civilians and injured 10 mores on Saturday.

North, South Koran Leaders Hold Meeting after Trump Expressing Hope for Summit South and North Korean leaders held a surprise meeting with on Saturday, South Korean officials said.

Iraq’s Sadr Reaffirms Anti-US Policy after Election Win Muqtada al-Sadr Leader of Iraq’s Saeroon coalition, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, has reiterated his anti-US policy.

Syrian Students Going to School in Newly-Liberated Eastern Ghouta Syrian students are making their way to class after some schools have reopened in Eastern Ghouta that recently was liberated from militant groups.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Tuesday 29 May 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

In a show of protest against the Tel Aviv’s crippling siege of the coastal enclave, Palestinians gathered at the Gaza City harbor as boats were set to sail to break the siege, which has prevented medical supplies from getting into the territory and patients from leaving since 2007.

The boats carry a group of approximately 30 people, including Palestinian protesters wounded in weeks-long demonstrations along the fence that separates Gaza from the Israeli-occupied territories.

In a press conference held at the Gaza City port, the organizer of the plan Salah Abd al-Ati said the trip complies with all human rights regulations that ensure the right to travel and transportation.

 “Gaza has become the largest isolated prison in the world and it does not receive its minimal rights because of Israel's blockade,” he added.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

On Sunday, Israeli regime announced that it had begun working on a “new and impenetrable” barrier, in the form of a fortified breakwater topped with barbed wire, off the Zikim beach, a few kilometers north of Gaza, to prevent the possibility of infiltrations by sea from the inhabitants of Gaza.

 “This is a unique obstacle that will effectively prevent the possibility of penetrating Israel by sea,” further said the minister of military affairs, Avigdor Lieberman, in a statement.

The Israeli regime denies about 1.8 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.

The journey marks the anniversary of the May 2010 attack by Israeli commandos on an aid flotilla led by the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara. Nine people, eight of them Turks, were killed in the attack.

The development follows the six-week rallies at the Gaza fence, during which Israeli forces killed over 110 Palestinian protesters and injured thousands more.

 

