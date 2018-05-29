Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade

Alwaght- Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

In a show of protest against the Tel Aviv’s crippling siege of the coastal enclave, Palestinians gathered at the Gaza City harbor as boats were set to sail to break the siege, which has prevented medical supplies from getting into the territory and patients from leaving since 2007.

The boats carry a group of approximately 30 people, including Palestinian protesters wounded in weeks-long demonstrations along the fence that separates Gaza from the Israeli-occupied territories.

In a press conference held at the Gaza City port, the organizer of the plan Salah Abd al-Ati said the trip complies with all human rights regulations that ensure the right to travel and transportation.

“Gaza has become the largest isolated prison in the world and it does not receive its minimal rights because of Israel's blockade,” he added.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

On Sunday, Israeli regime announced that it had begun working on a “new and impenetrable” barrier, in the form of a fortified breakwater topped with barbed wire, off the Zikim beach, a few kilometers north of Gaza, to prevent the possibility of infiltrations by sea from the inhabitants of Gaza.

“This is a unique obstacle that will effectively prevent the possibility of penetrating Israel by sea,” further said the minister of military affairs, Avigdor Lieberman, in a statement.

The Israeli regime denies about 1.8 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.

The journey marks the anniversary of the May 2010 attack by Israeli commandos on an aid flotilla led by the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara. Nine people, eight of them Turks, were killed in the attack.

The development follows the six-week rallies at the Gaza fence, during which Israeli forces killed over 110 Palestinian protesters and injured thousands more.