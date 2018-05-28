Why Are US Lawmakers Seeking to Limit Trump’s Powers?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 29 May 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia

UN Concerned over Arrests of Women’s Rights Activists in Saudi Arabia

The United Nations expressed concern over the situation of the women’s rights activists and their fellow campaigners, who are being held in Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Set Off Journey to Break Israeli Regime’s 11-Y Sea Blockade Palestinian activists have launched a sea journey on Tuesday to break naval embargo imposed by Israeli regime.

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen More than 1,000 Saudi troops have been killed during Riyadh-led coalition’s over three-year aggression on neighboring Yemen.

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron adding credence to reports that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia, where he abruptly announced his resignation live on Saudi TV.

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM Russian Foreign Ministry Said on Monday ISIS terrorists are feeling increasingly comfortable in a refugee camp located near a US military base in southern Syria.

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine Saudi-led coalition’s bloody war on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn as aggressors are closing in on main port city of Hodeidah where handles the bulk of the nation’s commercial imports and critically-needed aid supplies.

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran News Delhi will not follow sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US on Iran, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday, indicating that her country will keep trading with the Islamic Republic.

US Became More Unreliable for EU: Austrian Chancellor The US, under Donald Trump’s administration, is becoming increasingly unpredictable and “unreliable” to its European partners, the Austrian chancellor noted, joining a chorus of EU members urging for more unity and self-reliance.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor Four Russian servicemen have lost their lives after militants launched an attack against an artillery battery of the Syrian army in the country’s eastern province of Deir Ez-zor, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard, Extremist Israeli settlers destroyed some 700 trees in a Palestinian-owned grape orchard in occupied West Bank, and spray-painted racist graffiti on walls surrounding it late Saturday night, WAFA News reported.

Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians At least two Palestinian were killed and one more critically Sunday morning after Israeli regime struck what it said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire.

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre The UK is selling record amounts of arms to Israel, despite regime’s massacre of dozens of Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza strip.

House Wants Probe into US Involvement in Yemen’s Secret Torture Prisons The US House of Representatives has voted to investigate the US role in torture prisons in south of Yemen, calling on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to find out.

Qatar Bans Saudi-Led Block’s Goods in Retaliation for 1-Year Embargo Qatari government has ordered shops to remove goods that come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, in reaction to the Saudi-led block’s wide-ranging boycott on the Persian Gulf emirate, Doha officials said Saturday

At least 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Stations in Yemen’s Sanaa Saudi-led coalition’s recent airstrike in Sanaa has killed at least four Yemeni civilians and injured 10 mores on Saturday.

North, South Koran Leaders Hold Meeting after Trump Expressing Hope for Summit South and North Korean leaders held a surprise meeting with on Saturday, South Korean officials said.

Iraq’s Sadr Reaffirms Anti-US Policy after Election Win Muqtada al-Sadr Leader of Iraq’s Saeroon coalition, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, has reiterated his anti-US policy.

Syrian Students Going to School in Newly-Liberated Eastern Ghouta Syrian students are making their way to class after some schools have reopened in Eastern Ghouta that recently was liberated from militant groups.

Analysis

Why Are US Lawmakers Seeking to Limit Trump’s Powers?

Tuesday 29 May 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Why Are US Lawmakers Seeking to Limit Trump’s Powers?

Alwaght- Since his election as the 45th president of the US, Donald Trump has become a source of worry to a large part of the American political community. Many American politicians have bben worried that once Trump decides to materialize his campaign promises, the US interests and its global image will be at stake and his measures can bring forth crises to the US that can be greatly disastrous for the years, or even the decades to come.

Trump's irksome measures that have caused serious concerns among Americans, particularly the lawmakers at the Congress could be counted as:  pulling the US out of international deals such as, Trans-Pacific trade deal, Paris climate agreement, Iran nuclear deal , as well as scrapping the Obamacare healthcare system, building a wall on the border with Mexico, moving the US embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem), imposing high tariffs on imports, and threatening North Korea with nuclear strike.

What ruffles the feathers of the American political figures and also the media is the fact that their president is not as professional and competent as a standard global statesman and so cannot make an accurate understanding of the political and social conditions. His foreign policy approach is largely labelled as mercantilist. This issue became a tope case of concern to the political elites and various layers of power structure, particularly the Congress, stimulating them to devise a mechanism to curb his extremism. Some senators pushed bills to restrict his powers. Last week, the House of Representatives has unanimously passed an amendment to ban President Donald Trump from declaring a war on Iran without the Congress’s approval. The bipartisan amendment on Wednesday received approval from the House as part of the US National Defense Authorization Act of 2019.

The fact is that Trump’s predecessors for decades held similar presidential powers and even faced security threats larger than what the current administration is dealing with but the lawmakers and other layers of power have never been as concerned about their preceding presidents’ actions and strategies as they are now. For instance, during the Cold War period, 1945-1991, the US and the Soviet Union as the two main rivals even were likely to start a nuclear war but during the period the American lawmakers did not make a new attempt to draw a line between the president’s legal powers in military and security areas. There are two major reasons behind the US political legislators' bid to put limits on the Trump’s powers:

Trump’s Crisis-making policies

Certainly, the key source of discomfort of the lawmakers and power circles is the possible crises stemming from Trump’s policies and decisions. Since his arrival at the White House, Trump caused levels of trouble to his country in various areas. This reflected threats to relations with Washington’s traditional allies in different parts of the world. Examples are not few– causing distress to the relationship with the European Union, disturbing the NATO order and balance, fueling nuclear race in the Korean Peninsula, and also provoking security and economic tensions with China. The worries even deepen if we know that beside a firebrand like Trump there are other warlike figures shaping the ruling body of the White House like Vice-president Mike Pence, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the National Security Advisor John Bolton, and the Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Together forming a circle of power-runners, they have the potentials to foment a huge crisis for the US.

From another aspect, Trump’s foreign policy approach, as many analysts put it, is shrinking American soft power and isolating Washington on the global stage. Since the Second World War, various American administrations launched different aid programs to the counties and international organizations and also took pro-democracy and human rights gestures to get toeholds in other parts of the world for the final aim of easier implementation of their foreign policy. But Trump since the beginning raised “America first” slogan, scaling down the military and financial aids to the allies, a factor promoting downturn of the US influence and soft power. Stirring a commercial war against China, asking Europe to raise its share in NATO spending, cutting funding to the international organizations, and exiting from economic, cultural, political, and environmental pacts draw only a small picture of the Trump’s policy during the first year of his presidency. A messy situation like this sparks efforts by the lawmakers to introduce legal mechanisms to restrict the president’s powers.

Concerns about superficial and naïve view of international cases

The American lawmakers are also growing increasingly obsessed with Trump’s naïve and simplistic look at the international issues. An example is the US-North Korea tension escalation later last year. At that time, Trump threatened to destroy the East Asian country with a push of a button of the nuclear weapons. The remarks caused uproar not only at home but also across the world, with many blaming him and arguing that the president of the US should not make things worse with such threats without pondering the consequences. On January 24, 2017, Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Congressman Ted W. Lieu of California introduced the Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017. This legislation was meant to prohibit the US president from launching a nuclear first strike without a declaration of war by Congress. 

In general, the Congressmen and media since last year have heaped criticism on Trump’s inexperienced dealing with the global issues, arguing that his heart’s desire needs to be checked by the Congress.

 

