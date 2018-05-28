Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 28 May 2018

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Ex-National Security Adviser Slams Trump’s ’Foolish Decision’ to Scrap Iran Deal Former US national security adviser Susan Rice rebuked Donald Trump’s "Reckless" decision to pull the US out a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran as "most foolish and consequential national security decision of" the republic president’s tenure.

UAE’s Occupation of Yemen’s Socotra Island Widens Rifts with Saudi The United Arab Emirates (UAE) colonial takeover of the Yemeni island of Socotra has angered the nation’s Resigned government and its patron, Saudi Arabia.

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade

Gazans Plan to Breach Decade-Long Israeli Blockade

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will try to break through the Israeli regime’s sea blockade on the impoverished coastal enclave on Tuesday, while Tel Aviv tries to erect a sea barrier to bar desperate Gazans from breaching the decade-long siege.

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor Four Russian servicemen have lost their lives after militants launched an attack against an artillery battery of the Syrian army in the country’s eastern province of Deir Ez-zor, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard, Extremist Israeli settlers destroyed some 700 trees in a Palestinian-owned grape orchard in occupied West Bank, and spray-painted racist graffiti on walls surrounding it late Saturday night, WAFA News reported.

Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians At least two Palestinian were killed and one more critically Sunday morning after Israeli regime struck what it said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire.

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre The UK is selling record amounts of arms to Israel, despite regime’s massacre of dozens of Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza strip.

House Wants Probe into US Involvement in Yemen’s Secret Torture Prisons The US House of Representatives has voted to investigate the US role in torture prisons in south of Yemen, calling on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to find out.

Qatar Bans Saudi-Led Block’s Goods in Retaliation for 1-Year Embargo Qatari government has ordered shops to remove goods that come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, in reaction to the Saudi-led block’s wide-ranging boycott on the Persian Gulf emirate, Doha officials said Saturday

At least 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Saudi Warplanes Hit Gas Stations in Yemen’s Sanaa Saudi-led coalition’s recent airstrike in Sanaa has killed at least four Yemeni civilians and injured 10 mores on Saturday.

North, South Koran Leaders Hold Meeting after Trump Expressing Hope for Summit South and North Korean leaders held a surprise meeting with on Saturday, South Korean officials said.

Iraq’s Sadr Reaffirms Anti-US Policy after Election Win Muqtada al-Sadr Leader of Iraq’s Saeroon coalition, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, has reiterated his anti-US policy.

Syrian Students Going to School in Newly-Liberated Eastern Ghouta Syrian students are making their way to class after some schools have reopened in Eastern Ghouta that recently was liberated from militant groups.

US House Bans Trump from Striking Iran without Congressional Approval American legislators unanimously passed an amendment that prevents President Donald Trump from launching war on Iran without the Congress’s approval.

US Irate as Syrian Army Gears up for Operation in Dara’a The US has threatened Syria with "firm" measures as the country’s army reportedly prepares to retake a strategic province on the border with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from militant groups.

Hezbollah Leader Says US Sanctions Have No Impact on Resistance Hezbollah leader says the latest round of sanctions by the US and some of its Arab allies against the leadership of the resistance movement will have no impact .

Turkey to Protect Firms Doing Business in Iran against US Sanctions Turkey will take every initiative to protect its firms doing business in Iran against new US sanctions, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday

Syria Repels Missile Attack near Homs Syria has intercepted a missile attack on an airport near the western city of Homs, less than a day after US-led coalition jets targeted several Syrian military positions in the country’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

Trump Cancels Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un US President Donald Trump has pulled out of a planned summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, citing hostile statements from North Korea

Syria Reiterates Withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah Forces Not on Agenda Syria’s deputy foreign minister,says the withdrawal of Iran and Hezbollah resistance forces from the Arab country was not up for discussion.

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor The US-led “international coalition” warplanes have attacked some of the Syrian Army’s positions in Deir Ezzor on Thursday at dawn.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

Monday 28 May 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist
Alwaght- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, unseen in public over the past few weeks, was reportedly shot and injured in heavy gunfire reported from outside the royal palace in the capital Riyadh late last month.

Mohammed al-Mas’ari, the secretary-general of the Islamic Revival Party, citing reliable sources, said in a recent interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV that bin Salman was hit by bullets during the late April attack, Press TV reported.

He said the news of bin Salman’s injury was leaked by sources within the royal family before widely circulating on social networking websites such as Twitter.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Mas'ari said the crown prince now plans to appear before the media in order to deny reports of a coup.

A number of journalists in Riyadh reported heavy fire outside the palace compound on April 21. Although Saudi Arabia’s state news agency claimed it was a shooting down of a toy drone that had gotten too close to the royal property, some wondered if the gunfire was in fact a coup led by royals against King Salman.

Saudi activists said the shooting had nothing to do with the drone, but it was an attack from vehicles carrying heavy machine guns and shooting randomly.

It was claimed that bin Salman had been evacuated to a nearby bunker at a military base for his safety.

The incident happened just after the young heir to the throne wrapped up a whirlwind global tour meant to advertise himself as the new power in the kingdom. Back home, the crown prince faced tension within the royal family.

No new photo or video of bin Salman were released by state media. Bin Salman was not even seen on camera when US Secretary of State Mike Popmeo paid his maiden visit to Riyadh in late April. The long disappearance had raised speculation about the fate of the crown prince.

Bin Salman’s month-long disappearance from the media limelight contrasts his high-profile tour in the United States and Europe.

The attack on palace came after a self-promoting campaign at home, which saw hundreds of royals and businessmen detained and tortured. Most of them were later released after reaching financial settlement deals with the kingdom.

Perhaps the strangest thing about this uprising against the wealthy and the powerful, though, is that it is coming from above, from a 32-year-old who is rebelling against his own class in the hopes of ultimately being the last man standing.

Although there has always been competition from within the royal family, and criticism of its behavior from outside, the approximately 15,000 princes and princesses and their hangers-on were widely seen as untouchable.

In addition to internal power struggle within the royal family, Muhammad bin Nayef and Mutab Bin Abdullah, son of a late king, both were dissatisfied with the Saudi-led campaign against Yemen.

Analysts say bin Salman deeply desires power, but he has little experience, and that, some believe, is a potentially dangerous combination.

The Saudi crown prince's anti-Palestinian stance has in several occasions offended the Muslim world. Relations between Riyadh and the Tel Aviv regime have been warming up more rapidly since June 2017, when bin Salman became the crown prince. Saudi Arabia, under bin Salman, is believed to have been attempting to prepare the public opinion at home and elsewhere for the potential normalization of relations with Israel.

In March and during his three-week tour of the United States, bin Salman met with the leaders of a number of pro-Israel lobby groups, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Saudi Arabia's indirect intervention in Syria has failed amid the defeat of militant groups funded by Riyadh in their last urban strongholds in the conflict-hit country.

Riyadh’s direct military intervention in Yemen has also been botched as Saudi Arabia failed to reinstate a former ally as president in the impoverished country.

The deadly Saudi campaign against Yemen has damaged bin Salman's image both internationally and regionally.

The House of Saud’s designated successor has also been attempting to portray himself as a “reformer” and an advocate of women’s rights.

On the economic front, analysts have cast doubt on bin Salman’s so-called Vision 2030 project, which aims to wean the Saudi economy off petrodollars and make the country more like “a normal non-oil state.”

Observers maintain that Saudi Arabia’s “dream” of becoming the dominant power in the Arab world has ended in “disastrous” failure.

 

Saudi Arabia MBS

