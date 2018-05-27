Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

Alwaght- Extremist Israeli settlers destroyed some 700 trees in a Palestinian-owned grape orchard in occupied West Bank, and spray-painted racist graffiti on walls surrounding the vineyard late Saturday night, WAFA News reported.

The owners told the Palestinian news agency that extremist settlers raided their orchard and destroyed the 700 trees with an automatic saw, before they spray-painted racist and hate graffiti on the walls of the orchard in east of Hebron in southern West Bank.

A few days ago, Israeli settlers destroyed some 1,000 grape trees in nearby Halhoul town.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers reside in occupied Palestinian territory in violation of international law. The international community has repeatedly called their presence and rising settler population the main impediment to potential peace in the region.