Israeli Regime’s Tanks Shell Gaza Strip, Kill Two Palestinians

Alwaght- At least two Palestinian were killed and one more critically Sunday morning after Israeli regime struck what it said was a Hamas target near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with tank fire.

The regime's army took to Twitter to confirm the assault, saying one of its tanks had targeted a military observation post in the southern Gaza Strip in response to tan alleged discovery of an explosive device, placed near its security fence the day before.

"Earlier today, IDF troops detonated an explosive device that was placed adjacent to the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday with the intention of harming IDF soldiers who were present in the area. The explosive device went off during the clearing procedure," the tweet read.

"No injuries to IDF soldiers were reported. In response, an IDF tank targeted a military observation post in the southern Gaza Strip a short while ago."

But The Al-Quds Brigades announced the armed unites of the Islamic Jihad organization said the strike targeted its position and killed two of its fighters.

"We will not relent our duty towards the blood of those killed and know how we'll react to this grevious escalation," their statement said.

The reports came hours after the Israeli Air Force attacked Palestinian armed units in the southern Gaza Strip, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas reported.

"Israeli jets carried out strikes on the Ayn Jalut position, which belongs to the resistance movement in western Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip," the movement wrote on its Twitter account.